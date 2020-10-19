The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, buddy, it’s me again, Donny. Wow, the past couple of days have been so great. We have had rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and now Nevada. Oh my, it has probably been the best time I have felt since I became president.
Feeling all the love and support from my followers, it has just felt so good and so deserved, which is great. Especially after the past few months, I really needed this, since it has all been so hard on me.
Knowing how much they love me and seeing how much they want me to stay as president, it has made me feel so good since all the bad stuff has happened the last few months.
To be honest, it has felt good to have people who just want to see me and be around me, and not having them make any demands on me, well, except for wanting me to be re-elected; it really feels amazing.
Having their devotion and pure love for me, it’s almost like a drug, and it has really helped me, cause nowadays, it’s because so many people are always going on about how bad I am, which we both know, is just totally stupid and wrong. So when we have these rallies; well, they aren’t blaming me for everything going wrong in the country.
They don’t act like it’s all my fault and responsibility, as if; imagine, there are so many people who think that I should be making things better for everyone, It’s laughable really because why do all those people think that?
That’s not my followers, though, it’s not like they are the ones who really think this is something that I should be fixing or helping with, well, if they do though, they are convinced that I can do no wrong, and will be able to fix it, without any problem.
I have to admit that, oh no, this is not why I wanted to be president or the actual reason that I ran to the election. You know, I just wanted all the prestige and power that came with being the president.
I never realized that doing this, that it would make me have to deal with all these things, and not once, never did I think that it would be like this, and not all this responsibility, that was not part of the deal, that’s not what I signed up for, not by a long shot.
The idea of having to deal with everything being dumped on me, and being expected to know what to do to make things better for everyone in the country, that’s so crazy, don’t you think?
People actually think that I want to do this, that I actually care about any of them, so strange right? The only one I want to make sure that things work out for is me, and well, some of my family, I guess, you know. Why can’t they leave me alone, and just let me have fun here, and let all the people who work for me, do their job, and make me look good.
That’s how it’s supposed to go, I go out and talk to the people, make them love me, and the people who work here in the big office, they do all the work to make everything I promise people actually work.
I love my rallies, cause I can say whatever I want, and none of my followers, well they never ever think I can do wrong; and they expect that I will actually do all the things that I have promised.
They truly believe that I will make sure everything comes true, just the way I have promised them constantly, and we both know that is only to get their votes, otherwise, I don’t want to be around them, can you imagine having to be around those people all the time, as if.
Well, buddy, it was great talking to you again, and I will be talking to you a lot more in the next couple of weeks, it’s nice having someone who is as smart as I am, which is hard to find.
Love you a lot, bye for now and talk to you later.
