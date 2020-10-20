The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey big guy, it’s me again, Donny Boy. I am so mad, that stupid Fauci was on 60 MInutes last night, and he was being really mean to me; he was talking about how he was not shocked that I had gotten sick, and he even had the nerve to call my party ACB a superspreader event, whatever that even means.
Only thing I can think of is that he means all the people who got sick at the party, and spread it around, but I’m not sure though. Anyway, seriously, how could he do this to me a little over two weeks before the election.
Ugh, he just drives me nuts. It was bugging me so much that I couldn’t stop talking about it during the phone call with my campaign people, and then at my rally today in Arizona, I was saying how people are sick of hearing about the pandemic and Covid.
It’s so clear that they just want to get on with their lives, and anyway, the virus is disappearing, it’s just going to go away, and why are we worrying about; especially when we could all be thinking about me winning the election and getting to keep being president; which really is the most important thing.
Cause really, it’s not like I can do anything to make things better, and stop the people from getting Covid or dying, you know. If you think about it, it’s actually really selfish of all those people, you know the ones who are always so mean to me all the time, that they are putting it all on me to make things better.
Honestly, how am I supposed to be doing that, it’s so crazy. How could they even think that? I just wish that Fauci would just shut up about it until at least after the election.
No, of course, he can’t put me first for a change, or even think about how I feel; tell me something, why do I always have to be last, why can’t I be the important one for a change, after all, I am really nice and kind to people all the time.
Well, okay, not to the ones who are mean to me, or who are trying to take things away from me, but, to be truthful, isn’t that true for everyone? Man, I so hate that stupid word and virus, I swear it is just out there to ruin things for me, and make things hard for me, like this stuipid election.
You know, buddy, that if that virus hadn’t come when it did, that I would probably have had no problem winning the election again. Sleepy Joe wouldn’t have had a chance, but thanks to that stupid virus, people think that he could actually win, as if, though, I mean who would ever choose him over me.
Everyone knows that I am the best, smartest, let’s just say it, the greatest guy to be president; I mean, just look at everything I have done in the first few years, I mean who could have any issues with any of that?
Just Imagine if I had another 10 or 20 years, think about everything I could do, and what the country would be like. Oh what a dream, well, once I win again on Nov. 3, then we can look into that. I can’t wait.
Well, buddy, I have to get back to the big boring place, they are really freaking out, and I actually have to try to get them back on track, and planning my non-stop rallies, and it is letting me show my followers that I am completely recovered from “Covid”.
I have to prove how good I am feeling. Man, it’s so hard being just as great as I am. I can’t wait when I can go back to being able to tweet all time, I really do miss doing that all the time.
Bye for now, talk to you later, and love you.
