“Each age, it might be said, gets the Faust it deserves.” -Jan Brauseler
Did America ‘deserve’ Trump? This may be one of the few political ideas on which some conservatives, moderates, and leftists agree, as each group acknowledges Trump is “no more a person but rather a whole climate” that has come to represent our country’s psyche at its worst or best. In this way, the mystery of Trump’s rise to power rests on the uncanny trauma of our country’s past, a history that has haunted America since its ‘origins.’ Our ‘original sin’ has something to do with race and blood and violence and hate, along with the repercussions that arise when these issues are repressed rather than addressed.
And so while racial divisions have long simmered beneath the social and political landscape of America, it was only with Trump’s victory in 2016 that we finally had to face these issues head-on.
Before Trump, there had always been prophetic rumblings alluding to the country’s unaddressed origins. And while earlier centuries were more eloquent when it came to broaching the subject, our present one, not known for its subtle decorum and nuanced entertainments, perhaps required tragedy repeating itself as farce in the most literal and explicit way possible, lest we continue to ignore it for far more titillating spectacles.
Past cultural staples from the American horror genre come to mind: the psychic ressentiment unleashed on a suburban family for securing its ‘white flight’ on the sacred burial grounds of Native Americans (‘Poltergeist’), or simply the pathological dangers rising within the house, rather than without, as played out in ‘The Babysitter’ (where the babysitter, at the end, is finally informed the menacing calls to ‘check on the children’ are coming ‘from within the house’).
Literary warnings have come as well, such as the ‘rough beast’ W.B. Yeats imagined in ‘The Second Coming,’ one ‘slouching’ its way down history’s always-steep-and-slick ramp, be it in the forms of fascism during Yeats era or our present one.
Now with movie-theaters just beginning to reopen, it has been one more dark irony that, during most of 2020, the country’s literally had to watch its own horrible disaster flick unfold without recourse to big-screen escapism. At the same time, as Trump and the legions of his supporters make clear, one need no longer leave the everyday to escape reality.
In American cinema, there has long existed the ‘Magical Negro’ trope, one in which a supporting African-American character comes to the aid of white protagonists and who often possesses mystical insight or powers. Think of ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ (2000), or ‘Ghost’ (1990), or ‘The Green Mile’ (1999).
And yet, in retrospect, if the function of the ‘Magical Negro’ has always been to offer redemptive guidance for the White Guy’s more essential voyage, the presidency of Obama seemingly flipped the script as written in the collective hive mind of America’s white audience, and for eight years at that.
It was as if one moment the white audience was buying popcorn for another mixed-genre flick of comedy and war-film by Bush and Cheney, only to be presented with an African-American playing the heroic leading role in the country’s twenty-first century remake of Wall Street as disaster film (recalling the economic collapse Obama inherited in 2008).
And while for most Americans, white and black alike, this was a positive upgrade in the made-for-reality drama of American politics, there was another part of America who could not even process or take in what they deemed an absurd going off script. Perhaps because he had the same narrative prejudices in his DNA, Trump, in promoting the ‘birther’ conspiracies, recognized earlier than most the lengths the American mind was willing to go in order not to shed old illusions and favored tropes concerning racial divisions.
To make it even worse, the script was flipped twice over, for guess who comes bumbling along, in his goofy way, onto the scene as the loyal and lovable sidekick but Vice-President Biden, the new happy-go-lucky ‘Magic Caucasian’ in an important, albeit secondary role.
The shock for a growing ‘silent majority’ of white people only grew worse as the lead role in the film failed to enact any of the stereotypical behaviors racists had grown to depend on, Obama never once falling into the sanctimonious double standard by which ‘angry white men’ exploit and magnify the vented frustrations of African-Americans and women.
So ‘a silent majority’ seethed and waited until, finally, from the gilded shadows rose a simple man of ‘modest means’ who would take the message angry white conservatives had felt stirring in their hearts for the last 8 years and deliver it high unto the mount of his own golden elevator.
Among many other things, then, 2016 was one large White Middle Finger of Nostalgia hoisted high by a population feeling more than a bit troubled regarding their superiority, the insecurity somewhat justified in their failure to keep pace with the narrative developments of a globalized world no longer stuck in 1950s syndication. Regardless, they wanted a sequel to those days, and with absurd fantastic theatrics along the same lines of the ‘Back to the Future’ scene where a ‘magical Caucasian’ from the future, in the form of Marty McFly, supposedly teaches Chuck Berry how to play ‘real’ rock and roll. In short, a sort of re-rewriting of history already performed once by Elvis appropriating the African-American origins of rock and roll. The key point is that ‘Make America Great Again,’ was and has always appeared under the guise of fantasy and cinematic tropes, even to Trump’s followers.
The scary thing, looking back at the last four years leading up till now, is how clearly the silent majority of white people did not and do not care if the new MAGA fantasy ended up being an actual horror film for America, a true disaster flick we are currently living out as a tragic epidemic has erased hundreds of thousands of lives and counting. But in the eyes of his followers, it was never about winning any awards of cinematic excellence, be it for Trump’s barely-begun production of a Wall or predictable screenplay. Rather, ‘Making America Great Again’ had nothing to do with quality of the roles and direction and everything to do with putting everybody back in the original roles ‘the God of our Founders’ intended.
To sum up, I’ll conclude with words by Jorge Luis Borges, one of my favorite writers of the twentieth century, a great poet and storyteller who hailed from Buenos Aires. Here he is commenting on what really lies beneath our willingness to take in fictions as real, even while being cognizant of their illusion:
It will be said that the public’s lack of sophistication is enough to explain the contradiction in believing what can’t be believed; I believe that its cause is more profound. Coleridge spoke of the ‘willing suspension of disbelief’ that is poetic faith; Samuel Johnson said that the spectators at a tragedy do not believe they are in Alexandria in the first act and Rome in the second, but submit to the pleasure of a fiction. Similarly, the lies of a dictatorship are neither believed or disbelieved; they pertain to an intermediate plane, and their purpose is to conceal or justify sordid or atrocious realities.’-Borges, ‘L’illusion Comique,’ from his ‘Collected Nonfictions’
The lingering question then becomes, for America, what 'sordid and atrocious realities' are we so willing to 'conceal or justify' that we'll willingly support the dictatorship of Trump over and above the democracy he clearly endangers? The 'sordid realities' of slavery and genocide remain important to the troubled 'origins' of America itself, and as long as others seek to 'justify' their repression under 'MAGA' fantasies, there appears the irony that, in seeking to protect our 'origins,' i.e. that which 'made America great,' we are making way for its very end.