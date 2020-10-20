I can hear you already: Why did you pick a Dem for Tuesday’s Traitor?
What? Only Republicans be traitors?
I chose Dianne for one simple reason – she has gone to the other side.
She proved this last Friday when, after Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wrapped up the (totally not illegal) hearings for the confirmation of Amy ConeyHandmaidsTale Barrett. Sen Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) stood up and said, “This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in. It leaves one with a lot of hopes, a lot of questions and even some ideas perhaps of good bipartisan legislation we can put together.”
Um, Exsqueeze Me?
Best set of hearings? There wasn’t even a damn quorum, AS IS REQUIRED.
And, why in the hell was no one wearing masks in that hug?
What the fuck is even happening here?
Sen Dianne Feinstein has been a Senator from the Great State of California since 1992.
1992.
I graduated high school in 1991.
Let’s talk about some of the things that have happened since 1992.
– The 1992 LA Riots happened, after 4 cops were acquitted for beating the absolute shit out of Rodney King – on camera. Apparently, things haven’t changed much.
– 1993, Bill Clinton was inaugurated as the 42nd President.
– 1993 saw the FBI bungle Waco, where 81 people were then killed.
– 1993 was also the year I joined the Air Force.
– 1994 I moved to South Carolina
– 1995 was the Oklahoma City Bombing.
– 1995 was also the acquittal of OJ Simpson.
– 1996 saw the Atlanta Olympic Bombing. (Didn’t Clint Eastwood make a movie about that recently? I wouldn’t know. I stopped watching his stuff after he started talking to empty chairs on political stages.)
– 1996 I got married.
– 1997 was the start of the second Clinton presidency.
– 1997 was when my oldest son was born.
– 1998 was the year of Monica Lewinsky. (She is an awesome woman and if you don’t follow her on Twitter, you should.)
– 1998 was the year we were stationed to Italy.
– 1999 was the year of Columbine. Things haven’t changed much there either, have they?
– 1999 was the year that my youngest son was born.
– 2000 was the year that Jeb Bush helped to steal settle the Presidency for his brother, starting the first of two Bush, Jr., Presidencies.
– 9/11/2001. Need I say more?
– 2002 was also when we moved back to the States. Moved to Mississippi from Italy. Talk about coming down in life.
– 2003 was when we shifted sole focus from Afghanistan and moved into Iraq based on lies. Interesting note: we’re still in both places, more than a decade later.
– 2005 was Hurricane Katrina
– 2005 was when we got orders to New Jersey.
– Fast forward to 2009 and Barack Obama is inaugurated as the 44th President. Oh, weren’t those good times?
– 2009 Michael Jackson dies
– 2011 Osama bin Laden is Killed
– 2012 I got a divorce from my husband
– 2012 Barack Obama re-elected
– 2015 Same-Sex marriage is legalized in all 50 states
– 2015 my oldest son graduates from high school
– 2018 my youngest son graduates from high school. This is also the year I moved from New Jersey to Arizona.
She is not up for re-election until 2024. Know this, I’m all for bipartisanship. Sen McCain is, in my estimation, a good man because he was willing to speak to both sides of the aisle. But this approval for a hearing that is just morally wrong on so many levels, while being legally right, shows me that she is no longer capable of knowing right from wrong on any moral level. And to think that she gives even tacit approval to this candidate is disturbing, to say the least.
Most disturbing is that I have lived my entire adult life with Dianne Feinstein as the Senator from California. Literally. She was elected to that position at the end of 1991, mere months after I graduate from high school.
I am currently 4-fucking-7 years old.
That is beyond ridiculous.
I left California soon after graduation, but I bet some of my California readers (if they exist) have stories about Sen Feinstein. Feel free to share.
Sen Feinstein should retire. She deserves to live a quiet life now for all of her years of service.
As a reminder:
It has been 48 days since the story broke in the Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
