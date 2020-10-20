Okay. So, what next? We have come to the final stretch leading to the Presidential election. Many, including myself, have already voted. By the cool technology available to us, we can see when our vote was officially accepted and counted. The rest is out of my hands. Or is it?
Many have concluded that they must live with the results of this upcoming election. They can bitch and moan if the candidate they voted for loses, and continue the vicious cycle, or loop, we seem to be in as a country. The continued hatred to those who do not share likeminded ideologies will continue to escalate and cause the ever-growing tensions we are currently feeling now every time we communicate with a member of the opposite view.
The best thing we can do as a country is do what we can to change the country from within. The way I see it is we have two ways the election will go (there will be a winner and a loser) but ultimately the only thing that may end up changing is the name of the resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Those of us on the left side of the spectrum can truly have the faith and hope that a Biden win will change the course of this country. It very well may, but it will not be over night. But then we must dive a little deeper. What exactly will change, or course correct? Sure, policies of the victor will shadow the agenda ridden policies of the past leaders. Sure, foreign relations may change a little and even some actions that may spark positives within the economy.
However, the human nature of our citizens will not allow for a change within our own borders. If Trump loses, by the example set from his leadership, his cronies will continue to cry foul and like a lead balloon, attempt to block any progressive agenda set forth by a Democratic President. The sad truth is that some of these cronies are so ignorant, they reject the concepts that may better help them in the long run. They have made Trump, a known con man, the greatest salesman we have seen since PT Barnum. They believe what they see and hear from him as if it is a marvelous entertaining show that brings them the answers to their fears. They believe in a country that reverts to a time where PT Barnum would have roamed the streets. A class ridden, God before science leadership that enables rule through fear and paranoia. Forget that we have seen this correlation between Hitler and Trump, my fear of progress is halted by the blind faith followers who are in the trenches of our country.
We forget some of the basic concepts of our government. The obvious being the toilet paper Trump uses daily called the US Constitution. But maybe we have enabled him to have too much power because we acknowledge his idiocy. We call out his immaturity forcing the childish figure head into a heels dug in type situation. We enable the enabler of hate in many circumstances. While the perception is that the President of the United States is the most powerful man in the world, he is only as powerful creating change as the checks and balances system allows them to be from a governing perspective and the court of social opinion allows from a citizen perspective.
We have all fed the ego maniac in Trump. The hate from our side, though several intelligently made cases and points to the idiocy this man reflects, has allowed us to engage in a fight that we really cannot win simply with his removal. The removal of Donald Trump is just the first step we need to take. That battle will go on well beyond November 3rd if he loses, and there will be a downside. The spiral of the unfit mentally will be out of control. The aggression of the fanatics following and proudly sporting the MAGA wear will increase and push into another lame duck era of accomplishment at any level. Citizens will continue to avoid a peaceful and logical roadmap to bringing this country whole again. The view of our way or no way will continue to dominate debates and everyday life. The ignorance of brainwashed people who have nothing but selfish initiatives will flood the communication path in person or on social media.
They do not realize the garbage they are fed are lies. Democrats are not coming to take their guns. Democrats are not a symbol of atheism. They do not realize that even a defund the police movement does not mean dissolve the police. They have been given the impression that anything that is not Trump is a radical left anarchist way of living. Demilitarizing the police and doing what is necessary to end police brutality, especially against the African American community, is not being soft on crime. It needs to be conveyed that the equality of all and peace within these borders is a wish for all of us.
We are letting the world pass us by socially. The proof is in the COVID handling between us and the world. The damning disruption of death and increased number of cases confirmed here in the US has given us the perception that we truly do not care about one another. That we are willing to cut our nose off to spite our face when we claim our freedom to not wear a mask or follow protocols. The transition of a President or keeping the same President will only keep us in the same position as citizens- unless we as neighbors alter the way we progress in life. We have created this monster and to answer the very first question of this being out of my hands, the answer is no. While I have no control of the outcome of the election results beyond my one vote, I can help drive people to understand why a different President is best for the country. Furthermore, I can live each day and each interaction as if they will help right the ship we are going down as citizens of this internally warring country. We are perfect proof that not all battles are fought with bullets and bombs, but also proof that how we progress can reduce the risk of war getting to that stage.Contact the Feature Writers