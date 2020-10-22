The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey buddy, it’s me again, Donny. Oh I am so fed up with those two guys, you know, Wray Wray and Billy Boy. I can’t wait until after the big vote thing in two weeks, just so that I can get rid of them.
Both of them have been so bad to me, and won’t do what I want them to, they really are being so mean, since they won’t do the thing I need them to do, so I can win again, and so I can keep being the president.
They know how important that is to me, and they know why. So why won’t they do the right thing, well, the right thing for me at least. Seriously, why are they being so selfish, it’s such a small little thing that they are supposed to do for me.
Well, if they aren’t going to help me out, why should I keep them around, I mean look at the really big important jobs I gave them; and they can’t even do one little thing for me, why shouldn’t I find someone else who can do the job, and who will be nice to me, especially at a time when I really need the help.
It’s like they don’t even realize how important I am, and that they should be so happy to help me out, but no, they just won’t do it, and they won’t show the proof of what I have been saying for long, I mean, they won’t even say it’s even true; and now I not only feel foolish, but thanks to those ungrateful dweebs, now, I actually look foolish too.
Why are they making things so hard for me, because you know that if they put out that information like I want, well, that I need them to; that I know then things would be so much easier for me, and I would for sure win the big election thing, but no, they keep saying that they can’t find any proof of what I have been saying.
That’s so crazy, because anyone with a brain, like me of course, knows that what I keep saying is so completely true. So what is their issue with just doing the right thing, for me, and helping me out.
Honestly, at this point, I am so mad and sad, that I want them to just go away, if they aren’t going to be nice to me and helpful, why should I let them be here, and have those great jobs.
Honestly, I have done so much for them, after all, no one knows who they were before I made them famous, and always in the news or on tv, and this is how they treat, so awful, just such mean and horrible people.
Can you imagine, buddy, this is the way they are treating after all of what I have done, it’s just so unbelievable, it’s almost beyond belief, if you want to put it that way. Oh well, after a couple of weeks, I can boot them out of their really good jobs, and then see what they can do.
I mean who will want to hire them after I fire them. You know that’s cause when I fire someone they stay fired, after all. Honestly, if I got rid of them, it must mean that they aren’t any good at what they were doing; I mean, who will end up the winner after all this is over, hah, take that, Billy Boy and Wray Wray.
Well, thanks for letting me get that off my chest, buddy, you are just so great to me, if only everyone else could treat me so good. Back to the office, I need to see where they are sending me now for rallies, so that I can fix up the speeches they give me and make them amazing, and make everyone love me even more and want to vote for me.
Bye for now, talk to you later, and love you, buddy.
