Wait…right message, wrong song. In all deference to Little Walter, we are going to talk a bit about Ray Mancini and the Warren Zevon tune that commemorated his career.
I will not pretend to know half as much about the sweet science as the experts on this page, but I remember Boom Boom being a fan favorite. Good hand speed, good power and a ton of heart. The four fights that stick in my head are all mentioned in the song.
The loss to Arguello in 1981. Ray looked good early, then Alexis schooled him and stopped him in the 14th. Mancini was battered, bloodied and bruised by that point. Both of his parents were gravely concerned at ringside, former contender Lenny Mancini in a wheelchair. Arguello patted the younger Mancini on the head post fight as tears rolled down the junior fighter’s face. It was all kind of odd, especially in contrast to how things go today.
The Frias beatdown. It started with a body shot and Ray never let up until Frias was shredded and defeated in the first. Mancini was cut, I still do not know how.
The Duk-Koo Kim fight. I will leave this to the experts.
Mancini Vs Chacon, the tagline of the song. I remember Ray issuing a masterful beating that had Chacon’s face a bloody mess. The Richard Steele stepped in at what seemed an odd instant. In my opinion Chacon was done and in danger, but again, I will leave that to the experts.
Zevon was lost to mesothelioma in 2003. He was a great musician/songwriter as well as a big sports fan. Enjoy the song, it booms like Ray did.