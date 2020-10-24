The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, it’s me again, Donny. I am so frustrated because last night was so great when I did so amazing at the debate and now today, all the fake news is talking about is the number of people who tested positive for Covid today.
Covid, Covid Covid, it’s all I hear, and between us, I am so sick of it. Why does everything have to be about Covid? Seriously, it’s all anyone wants to talk about; it’s crazy, why can’t they be talking about me like they should be, it’s only right because I so deserve the attention after the debate, but no, that’s not important anymore, once again Covid is ruining my life.
I am so sick of it, and no one ever says thank you for everything I have done since that stupid virus came here and ruined everything for me. No one sees how bad it has made everything for me, and how I get treated by all those nasty fake news people, and the ones who don’t love me, you know, everyone but my followers.
At least I only have to deal with it for less than two weeks, then once the election is over, I will be here for another four years, and I can relax, it’s not like they can get rid of me.
I have already proved that, I’m not going anywhere until I am ready; anyway, if I have my way, I will be here a lot longer than that, so they should get used to me being around; and if not me, then the kids, there should always be a Trump here in the White House, after all, we really are the only ones who deserve to be here.
I mean, imagine, having other people, ones who are not like me or who think like me, being in this house and this job, it’s insane. After all, I am the head of this family, and while the rest of them are good, I am the best, the smartest, the greatest, no one but could ever do the job the same way as I have.
I can’t even see them being able to come close to how I did things, because to be honest, it’s not like they are able to use their brains the way I do mine. I mean, just look at that test I took, it showed just how all there I was, and I know that Sleepy Joe is nothing like me, and no matter what he tries, he never will be.
Anyway, back to what I was saying, why does this have to happen when I was having such a good day; and was just going over all the amazing things I had said last night, and was looking forward to all the fake news would have to admit just how fantastic I was last night, but no, all they are talking about is about the record number of cases from Covid, and how it’s just going to get worse. It’s like no one is listening when I keep telling them that the stupid virus is going away, and that soon enough, we will be finished with it.
Like you know in about two weeks time once the election is over, and I win again. Then you know when we can do something about that stupid thing, once everything has worked out for me, and then we can worry about everyone else; you know, the way it should be done.
Well, got to get back to the office, now that the debate is over, I have to hit as many places as possible to get even more voters who now will want to vote for me since I did so amazing at the debate, so I know that I am sure to be the president again, well, just like I deserve.
Bye for now, talk to you later, love you lots.
