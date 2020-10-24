Donald Trump is unwell. That is a reality. The Cabinet he has created is the perhaps the most corrupt in the history of the United States. But corruption is only where it starts. Trump has legitimized bigotry with policies rooted in cruelty. He has dismissed the rule of law for the rule of Trump and I personally believe, he will attempt to start a civil war long before he would concede an election. It is gut check time America. Fascism has come knocking.
There are probably very few Americans who have not decided who they will vote for. Like despots before him, Trump has divided the country he seeks to rule. As a portion of country rages at his very word another has dubbed him their political messiah. And now as we leek out the last weeks leading up to election, many of us are struggling to continue to talk about it. I know I am. But before we Biden supporters turn inward to cast our own ballots, we all have to do something. We have to call grandpa.
That’s what I did. My grandfather and I speak once a week. He is a good dude and has helped raise me. Most of the time we talk football (Go Cougs) but as the year progressed, I found ways to bring up politics. My grandfather is a lifelong Republican. I underestimated his loyalty to the Republican Party in 2016 and was quite surprised when I learned he voted for Trump. I was determined to avoid this outcome in 2020.
So after months of small talk with politics sprinkled in, it came to head last week. I decided to try to push him left. The conversation was certainly heated and like most discussions with Trump supporters, I found myself having to disprove conspiracy theories. I am baffled at how my grandfather, a successful and college educated man, has been influenced by the Fox News machine. I gave it my best and I got some licks in and I know that he left the conversation with a new perspective.
In the end I failed. My grandfather does not profess to love Trump but he believes the cognitive propaganda that Fox News has spread about Biden. For that reason, he cast his vote for Trump. Something that makes me extremely sad, even as I write this. However, the conversation was a not a complete waste. My Grandfather did vote for Jay Inslee for Governor and for two liberal Judges. More importantly, I felt good about the stand I took. I love my grandfather dearly and I know he is in his heart a good man. So I took it upon myself to try and prevent this good man from voting for an evil one. And while I did fail, and I remain confused and hurt by grandfather's decision, I still know that tried. So pick up that phone and call grandpa, or whoever you need to. You know who they are. Call and plead for them to not vote for Trump.