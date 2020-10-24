‘O new Foundling! license my roving hands
& let them go before,
behind, between,
below you—your face,
your race,
the way that you walk
I kiss you,
you’re beautiful, I want you to talk
through winds or wheat
in a prelapsarian tongue,
the tra-la-la I feel in counted strokes,
whose violent shudder
of motion
makes me last
until what is best left
unspoken
is rooted and dug Underground,
itching to seed.
I am humbled by past imaginings,
as when my Product, in places past purchase,
issued itself abroad, yet how could I have known
I would behold thy hands which span these Poles,
turning anew all Spheres at once peirc’d with holes?
Let my Heart hold its quiet frame to yours
circadian, or let it die singing,
slow wounded
by the blue sky from which you come.
Let me Dream a body inside your body
with structures that breathe & know one another
so I rise from a zero-sum plain
where the Slave frees me
to know I am not it
and it is not me.
Let us name this Dream child,
this wound embodied,
America,
& watch him rise, like his father,
& stand before towers already reaching skyward
out of the paradox that expression
and achievement are the prize and at the same time
an indefensible privilege.’
The words came on the pants of his breath
with the passion of a poet
whose poetry is half pressed out of him by pain,
the other half a free floating desire
without limits
and whose onanism
mimics the impotence of God
lacking the power
not to create everything.