The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, buddy, it’s me again, Donny. Can you believe how bad it is right now, tell me why they couldn’t keep it quiet, it’s like they see it from my point of view; don’t they realize how much this has screwed things up for me? Huh, you don’t know what I’m talking about, oh well, I guess I’ll have to tell you.
Mitchell or Mason, or whatever his name is, you know who he is, my VP, anyway, a whole bunch of his staff members, they tested positive for Covid. Oh my god, do I ever hate that stupid term, if I never hear it again, I will be so happy.
That thing has ruined my life, and especially with me trying to win this election, and trying to be elected again as the president. Not only did that happen, but it got out to the public, and now I look like either I’m stupid or lying.
I mean it’s because here I was with me saying that the stupid thing was almost gone, and now even more cases are coming out for people who work here, it was bad enough the first time, but for it to happen again, so soon to the election, am I cursed or something?
Seriously, I mean could anything be worse for me, having that happen, do you think? Well, guess what buddy, it gets worse, oh yeah, it really does. You know Mark, he’s my Chief of Staff, and he handles all the small things I don’t want to deal with, so he’s supposed to make things easier for me.
Well, he didn’t do that today for sure; he told that guy Jake something on CNN, you know the fake news station; well, anyway, he told him that we are giving up on trying to stop or even slow the spread of Covid.
You have to understand that by him saying that, well, now this thing is horrible for me, because like I said, I have been telling all my followers at my rallies that the virus is mostly gone, and now he said this.
Honestly, it’s like he’s saying that I have been lying all along about the virus, that it’s not getting better like I said, and that we can’t do anything about it until we get a good safe vaccine.
I mean, what was he thinking, does he want me to lose this election thing? Oh, can you imagine how bad I feel right now, all my plans for the next week or so, they are completely screwed up.
I have to go to those rallies and try to convince people that he made a mistake when he said that, and that I am right about the virus. If I don’t , my chances of staying here in this big house, instead of the other one is almost gone; I really don’t want to move there, you know what I mean.
Why does life have to be so mean and hard for me, really, what have I done to deserve all this, can you tell me? I mean, I am such a great guy, I don’t deserve to have this kind of luck.
Now, I have to try and fix all the mistakes everyone else has made; I guess it’s proof that I should have done it all myself in the first place, if I wanted it to be done right. That’s cause you know that I am so much smarter than everyone else.
Remember, I am a stable genius after all. I just have to think positive, because I know that so many people here in the US love me so much, so now thinking about it, it probably isn’t as bad as I was thinking at first.
Think about it, I am the best choice after all, like they would really want Sleepy Joe and that Nasty Kamala woman instead of me and Mitchum, or whatever his name is; you wanna know a secret, I only have him because you need to have a VP, really the country only needs me, we both know that’s true.
Thanks buddy, for calming me down, and making me feel so much better, just talking to you always does that for me. Well, back to the office, and try to fix this mess that everyone has made.
Seriously, why do I have to be the one always making things right and doing all the work, what would they do without me, can you imagine? Just the thought gives me cold shivers.
Bye for now, talk to you later, love you.
Donny