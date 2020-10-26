The shadows in my family tree grumble always of being misunderstood,
each bark bent low with a bigotry, they say, contingent to the times,
as if the darkness of their history was not of their own doing
but something done to them,
and just as trunks and branches grow into a shape
the tree always knew as seed,
the banal art of tying nooses was,
for them, a mere hand-me-down
from an arborescent force fueled by a stitched surname
shared over the hearth.
While this ancestry settles
in the mold of its vulgarity,
heavily thickening,
I let free those who hold,
if a better way there be,
it exacts a full look at the worst,
for something’s lying in the shit when not being the worst
stands in some rank of praise,
the hearts of others today no longer alien
though they seem to you strange,
gashed with violence and split by belief
and the blatant pageantry that monetizes it,
makes it livid,
the land,
and ravaged,
the mind, open and empty
as every morning finds you fetal and uncoiling,
a pattern you try to avoid,
before it cloy, before it cloud
the pattern
that has been avoided.
And if you think grace or godliness does this,
I can’t help thinking privilege assisted,
white-washed heroes of Hollywood helping too,
as we make vicarious amends by identifying
not with the British in ‘Braveheart,’
nor the military in ‘Dances in Wolves,’
but instead the leading men
who raise the token race
to levels hitherto unrecognized
by empathy,
night after night,
as the bedtime stories necessary
for an easy sleep and the reoccurring dream
that far back we loved in each other
not an individual, or one coming toward us,
but all innumerable others brewing,
so that we wake up refreshed, the mind
open as a trap.
My city of Tulsa can delude others, but not ourselves,
not when we feel inside the ugly roots
whose continuous strain of sidestepping responsibility,
it could be posed,
you now honor
by renouncing a bloodline already given,
using the banal arts of today’s pixel hour
and visible whorl
to turn your tongue to twitter,
as if the darkness of history is no longer handed down
today but absolved by the sharing of revolutionary memes.
Over the charred bodies of Greenwood,
civic pride declares a bad dream
now humbled
by present day renovations,
excavations,
a renaissance fair of corporate confetti
falling all around us,
obscuring the feudal outfits,
and though the streets endure,
visited once a month by suburban voyeurs
blind to particular human lives,
deaf to the cries heaved, herds long,
of which the chronicles make no mention,
we still remember to buy souvenirs
at Woody Guthrie’s museum gift shop & emporium,
smiling at his mantra,
‘this machine kills fascists,’
and the idea of history
being outmaneuvered
if it sells.