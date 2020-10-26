Comments are closed.
Rolling!!!
In case you missed it today
Kamala Harris was campaigning today when a bee kept flying around her.
Kamala had jokes..
“At least it’s not a fly.”
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
BOOM
@FaithCampbellJ1 @JResists1 @Holiday1326 @CripCamper2020 @mayaj1973 @davematt88 @AlexaNielsen6 @TCRG2012 @Leo_Puglisi6 @Silenced777 @bfs2020 @VoteTheRedOut Thanks Faith....
France recalls Turkey envoy after Erdogan says Macron needs 'mental check' . . and that's how we roll folks!
@JResists1
@Holiday1326
@CripCamper2020
@BadBradRSR
@mayaj1973
@davematt88
@AlexaNielsen6
@TCRG2012
@Leo_Puglisi6
@Silenced777
@bfs2020
@VoteTheRedOut
@Holiday1326 @LesleyRStahl @realDonaldTrump Agree!