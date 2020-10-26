On October 26th, Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik interviews Ian Gurvitz, to discuss his book, “Death to America! How We The People Screwed Ourselves” The video will be published on YouTube, the following day, October 27th.
In addition to writing four previously published books, Ian is a TV Writer, Director, and Executive Producer, having produced over 300 episodes of shows such as Wings, Becker, The Wonder Years, Get a Life, and Frasier.
