The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey buddy, it’s me, Donny. I did it, I had that stupid 60 Minutes interview released before they could put it out and make me look bad by them editing it to make sound stupid, as if.
It’s not like that is ever going to be possible, since I am a stable genius, after all. Anyway, now people got to see what I was asked, and how bad and mean that nasty Lesley woman was to me.
I mean, can you believe it, that she would speak to me like that. Doesn’t she remember or even realize that I am the president, and everyone is supposed to treat me really good since I am so special.
But no, that nasty woman only wanted to ask me questions that I didn’t want to answer; so I didn’t and I only told her what I wanted to get out there, you know, all the things that I have been saying forever; and they ate it all up, of course, it came from me, why wouldn’t they?
I say what I want, I mean, just look at Veterans’ Choice, I talk about how I did that, and no one ever checks it to see if it’s true; I mean, it’s so nuts, because if they did, it would show that it was done back in 2014.
That proves that I am just so good at it, that people, especially my followers, believe whatever comes out of my mouth, and they never ever think that I am not telling them the truth.
It also proves that I am the smartest person ever because I can get around them all the time. Good thing is that once I win next week, I won’t have to see them again; well, unless I can talk them into changing how long you can be president; like, if they allowed FDR to do it, why can’t I? I am just so great at the job, right?
With my followers, since I am like their god, and honestly, they really seem to think I have been put here by God to do good things for them and the country. Yeah right, good things for me, others, well, let’s see what happens.
I bet that I can do it, they want to make me so happy, so they would definitely do that for me. I am so good at this that I can do anything or everything I want, and no one will ever stop me; in fact, they will actually try to help me.
Man, I am just so good. There’s no way I am going to lose this thing, because I have everyone where I want them, and who in their right mind would vote against me, and for Sleepy Joe, honestly, that’s so far out of reality that it can’t ever happen.
Seriously, I can just sit back and relax, I have this locked up, but I think I will keep going, just to prove to Sleepy Joe and the fake news just how wrong they are, and then I can laugh in their face when I win in a landslide, hee hee. Can you picture their faces when that happens, yeah, me too.
Thanks, buddy, I am so glad that we could talk about this, cause I know you won’t tell anyone any of my important secrets. Well, back to the office, to see how many places I will be going tomorrow.
Bye for now, talk to you later, and love you.
