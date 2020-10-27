If you’re like me and you grew up in the 80s you may remember a little show called SAVED BY THE BELL. The popular teen series followed the misadventures and hijinks of students and best friends Zack Morris ( Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani-Amber Thiessen), A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley), Screech Powers (Dustin Diamond) and Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies).
The series ran for 4 seasons and spawned two TV movies, two spin-off series and was part of the Saturday morning line-up. When the bell rang for the last time at Bayside High, the series would continue in reruns and its stars would go on with their respective careers. At the time, it seemed that we’ve seen the last of the six friends. Or have we? In the age of reboots and remakes, it was only a matter of time before this iconic show would be getting the reboot treatment.
After the news of the reboot was announced last year, so was the announcement that two of the original stars would be returning to their iconic roles, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. Lopez and Berkley will lead the charge with a new cast of young actors, whose characters may have ties to some of the original cast. Former wrestler Slater is now a gym teacher and brainy Jessie, a guidance counselor at Bayside. Also returning is Gosselaar, whose character, the charming schemer Zack is governor of California. That is soo Zack!! Thiessen’s Kelly, will also make an appearance in the series. The new SAVED BY THE BELL will be streamed exclusively on Peacock. The trailer was finally released on October 27. By the looks of it, the series will have more of an edge, but the history and nostalgia of the original will not be lost to fans. SAVED BY THE BELL will premiere on Peacock on November 25.Contact the Feature Writers