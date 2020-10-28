Last week we saw Republicans stop drinking MAGA foolaid and start jumping ship from the cult in hopes to hold onto some congressional seats next week. Not only did many speak out against Trump, most for the first time ever, but also each other. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Susan Collins (R-ME), Martha McSally (R-AZ), John Cornyn (R-TX) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) all are facing tight races that once were predicted to be easy wins. Even though Americans are unsurprised with GOP members turning against their own, it seems as if another Trump ally has also started to distance from the President.
On Sunday former Vice President Joe Biden received support on the Hunter Biden and Burisma conspiracy theory from an unlikely source, Vladimir Putin. The Russian President told reporters that he hadn’t seen anything criminal in the former VP’s son Hunter’s past business with both the Ukraine and Russia. His remark shows clear disagreement with one of Donald Trump’s favorite attacks in the 2020 presidential election against the Biden family.
The response was to comments made by President Trump during the televised presidential debates and town halls. Repeatedly, the President has attacked the former VP through claims that Biden and his son, Hunter, had acted inappropriately in business dealings with Ukraine.
Currently there is no verified evidence that proves any wrongdoings by the Bidens and is why Trump’s claims remain as a conspiracy theory. Biden has adamantly denied these allegations, stating they are false and have been discredited.
Over the past four years, Putin has praised Donald Trump numerous times. He has also supported Trump multiple times, including trying to interfere with the 2016 and now the 2020 presidential elections. Therefore, his statements on Sunday are confusing to understand if he is being genuine or if he is trying to in some way help Trump in this election by doing so.
“Yes, in Ukraine he [Hunter Biden] had or maybe still has a business, I don’t know. It doesn’t concern us. It concerns the Americans and the Ukrainians,” Putin told media. “But, well yes, he had at least one company, which he practically headed up, and judging from everything he made good money. I don’t see anything criminal about this, at least we don’t know anything about this [being criminal].”
Putin also seemed to be visibly irritated over other comments Trump has made. When asked about Trump’s claims concerning Putin’s ties to the former mayor of Moscow, as well as an alleged payment made to the younger Biden by the widow of an ex-mayor. Putin responded stating that he did not have any knowledge about any commercial relationship between Hunter and the woman. Putin also shared that Russia would gladly work with Biden and Democrats if elected, and he noted the VP’s “sharp anti-Russian rhetoric.”
As Donald Trump continues to trail in election polls, it has become apparent globally that Biden has a viable chance at winning this November. Personally, it seems as though Putin is doing damage control to maintain relations in case Trump loses in November. But we must also be cautious with Putin’s support, his motives are still unknown.
Concerns have been raised on if this is a part of a scheme to help Trump pull one over on Biden in the last week of the campaign cycle. As everyone pushes through this final week before our next president is elected, we all know anything is possible — especially this year. Only these next few days will reveal if this is part of a master plan or if Putin had finally realized Trump was screwed and it was time to dump him along with the interference attempt. Hopefully, it’s the latter.
Only six more days. Hang in there everyone.