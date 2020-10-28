The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, buddy, it’s me again, Donny. Can what that stupid guy was saying about me today, you know who it was, it was the guy who had my job before me. Oh my god, he was saying so many nasty awful things about me, and the news was even reporting it, and I am so mad.
The truth is that he must just be so jealous of me and the amazing job I have done since I took over from him, so he is making up all those things he said; because obviously there is no way possible that any of it could be true.
After all, like I have said before, I am the best thing that has ever happened to the US and definitely the best president they have ever had. They should be thanking me for everything I have done in the last three years, cause we both know that no one else would ever do what I have done, or even be able to do it the same way.
That’s cause no one else will be as good as me, so take that, Barak. I don’t care what you are saying, because of the fact that all my followers and a lot of other people who love me, and we both know that they won’t listen to a word you say, because they won’t want to hear anything bad about me, so you are just wasting your time.
Imagine, he thinks that him doing this will help Sleepy Joe win this contest, as if. That’s so not going to happen. I am still mad though, because believe it or not, the one news place I thought had my back, and was standing behind me and I could count on.
I found out today that they weren’t, when I saw that they were actually showing all the nasty things that nasty man was saying. Even that group, they turned on me, just to get some stupd ratings, I bet, well, let them see what happens once I win again, and they can’t get any more interviews or comments from me.
Then they will realize just how bad they were, and they will have to make it up to me. Hah, they screwed themselves, and now they will have to fix everything; that’s if I let them.
I honestly don’t understand why people are always so mean to me, can’t they see how stressed I am, and they should be nice to me; and treat me like how I should be treated, since I am just so special, well, you and I know that, even if no one else can figure it out.
Well, buddy, thanks for letting me rant again, at least I have one real friend who won’t stab me in the back, and who will always be there for me. Gotta get back down to the office, to see where else I have to go and charm my followers, and get them revved up to vote for me next Tuesday.
I can’t wait til this is over, and everyone will know I won again, then I can show everyone how wrong they were. It will be so much fun, to see them having to deal with me still being president, it will be so great.
Bye for now, talk to you later, love you.
