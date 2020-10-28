We’re six days away from revealing if we’re taking back our country or going to war against anyone who stands in our way from taking it back. Proud Boys, I’m looking at you. I am not afraid. You should be. My words are my weapons. My music is my weapon and if you come at us, I am coming for you. I know I’m not the only one. I know my voice isn’t that big, but the rage I feel has been culminating since 9/11, and it’s as tall as the twin towers once were, where 5k people died unnecessarily, and along with them, eleven of my co workers on the 94th floor of Marsh McLennan Team.
That rage has been simmering within a slow cooker in the background. We’re up to 235k Covid-19 related deaths. I’m one of the lucky ones that; during this pandemic, has enough to pay for most of the bills due. My credit cards are maxed out from paying the other bills I haven’t been able to afford since March. A few days ago, I got food for myself, my Chihuahua and my new kitten from the food line. The car in front of me was a Corvette. The car behind me was a HUMMER. We’re in the suburbs, closer to PA, than not.
Before the pandemic, I’d been ubering a few times per week earning anywhere between one hundred and four hundred per night with receipts to prove it. I didn’t need so much and I’m neither greedy nor monetarily ambitious. When I’d earned what I needed, I’d chill until I needed more at a later time.
I brought bananas and apples on my trips to give away to the tens of people begging at the stop lights in Baltimore. Mind you, I’m from New York. I’ve never seen people begging for food like this. I use a GPS to go across town because I’m not familiar, so, uber was sending me to places no other driver would dare to go and I’d be there. “I’m your huckleberry.” I was horrified at the conditions I saw. There are homeless people in the street, in the middle of the night with nothing to eat, begging for food. These are seniors. Yes, some are younger and look like addicts and IDGAF. They’re humans. They’re hungry. If I have extra, they’re getting some.
I was pulled over by a squad car one night. The “Whoop, Whoop” as I’d just handed bananas and apples to someone with an “I’m hungry” sign let me know the crime I’d perpetrated before I turned my attention to the rear view mirror. The arrogant seemingly ten year old dressed as The Law told me it was against it to feed the homeless and hungry. I had so many words in my mind. Thank the Gods for Switchblade Eyes. Mine cut like knives when my words cannot. The look I gave him probably still haunts him in his sleep. His hair probably fell out too, but hey, don’t fuck with those doing the right thing. Not even Hades likes ugliness.
So, at this stage of the game Ladies, Gents, Others n They, I’m feeling like De Niro’s Travis Bickle.[1]. “You talkin’ to me? Are YOU TALKIN’ TO ME?” I’ve even got the insomnia down to a science. I’m impatient, antsy, anxious and thank you, Melania Trump. You are the straw that broke the camel’s back. Because of YOU, I AM LIVID, AF, NOW. With the slow cooker on WARM, I’m turning my EYES on YOU.
You could say whatever about America but God help any non – American speaking badly about us, no. We reserve the right to say what we want. We, who have been here weighing in, working it, giving back to it. It’s our COUNTRY. It’s our MOTHER.
How DARE YOU! You lying sack of bones, speak ill of ANY AMERICAN? You don’t deserve to be here. You were PAID to come here. Your credentials were falsified. You were PAID to fuck The Pig like the illiterate, uneducated shameless prostitute that you truly are, the only job you are qualified for. You were PAID to marry the Pig. You were PAID to ACT the part of a title second to the highest title in all the land.
It is bad enough the disgusting Pig of a farce, Donald, is killing us, harming America with ALL of his might, directed by the kremlin. This, we know. This, we’re living, but, to allow YOU, who are GARBAGE; Putrid Fecal; a Fake Spouse – YOU? An Insult to All Women: lying, grifting, sub-human phlegm .. The NERVE of them to have YOU, a HEAP OF TRASH addressing WE, THE PEOPLE, as if you had every right to when YOU are not fit to touch the tattered hem of those begging for food at the traffic lights in Maryland.
You have been a non sequitur during the time we learned of your existence, as far as I’ve been concerned. I just shook my head in disgust when you plagiarized our TRUE First Lady of The United States, Michelle Obama.
I listened intently to the actual footage of your words on the secret recordings. I understood you perfectly. I’m from New York. If you were to speak with ten people on a NY train, you would hear ten different accents. I heard you and understood very well when you stated that you were attempting to reunite ONE CHILD with their parents to no avail and you didn’t want to go to Fox News. You wanted the other news stations to air YOUR plight. You pathetic piece of shit. Your fucking grifting garbage man spouse was the one who ordered them separated.
The worthy news stations wouldn’t touch the story. Could it be because they cannot air what can’t be verified? Could it have been because they cannot trust this corrupted administration? Could it have been because they are aware that your fucking fake husband was the one who separated the children and they knew this was a political ploy to give you something to do? You eventually took your hatred for us out on Jackie O’s rose garden – the one thing we grew up with and enjoyed. I know something I’d like to dig up, toss to the side and bury under concrete. How about those lies, huh? Disgusting Grifter, like your husband of convenience, you’re blabbering divisive lies and nonsense to the Magas.
Here is the thing you don’t realize. Magas are racists. They don’t like accents. They don’t care whose it is. If it doesn’t sound like themselves, they have no time for it. As tan as you are, they’d peg you for a Mexican if you weren’t standing next to the clown.
I hope I’m alive when this nonsense is over. I hope I live to see you lose EVERYTHING – The Einstein Visa and the rest of the lies that got you and your family here to harm our country. I hope you either get deported or end up sharing a cell with Princess. Since when TF has a “First Lady” representing America EVER sown a message as false and as disgusting to its constituents as yours was? I cannot say: “you should be ashamed”, because you’re a paid sex worker who has none. You’re also NO FIRST LADY. FIRST SHAMELESS WHORE, yes. BTW, I respect prostitutes, sex workers AND whores, but YOU are LESS than a bug under a mattress in a Baltimore crack house. BEGONE, SATAN.
The rage and anger I’m feeling for this FKN RUSSIAN PLANT, here to hurt America, as well as for the stupid Magas, who don’t realize we’re only trying to keep them from falling off the edge of the world, to their deaths, cannot be contained.
So, Proud Boys and anyone else that believes in the Trumps and those lies they tell, come at me. I’m daring you. If my eyes don’t slice you, my words and vote will.
[1]. Travis Bickle, Main Character in the movie Taxi Driver starring Robert De Niro.
[Suffering from insomnia, disturbed loner Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) takes a job as a New York City cabbie, haunting the streets nightly, growing increasingly detached from reality as he dreams of cleaning up the filthy city.]Contact the Feature Writers