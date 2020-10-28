Comments are closed.
Cricket Commentary – The Fear of Silence!
By Radical Rhymes
I’ve been watching the Indian Premier League over the past few weeks and one of the things I’ve noticed is the commentary. It is constant, unrelenting, it covers every single second of every game.
If I didn’t know better, I would blame the twenty overs format. It lends itself to mania, a crash bang wallop style of cricket that some purists enjoy for what it is, while others simply refuse to watch.
And the commentary is suitably hysterical. Every moment described in breathless hyperbole, or, bellowed out in manufactured wonder and ecstasy. It is exhausting and irritating. It’s not every commentator, there are more measured tones infused with wonderful insights, but they are often overwhelmed by the delirium.
Don’t get me wrong, if it’s a key moment in a key game then bring on the excitement, but it is every game, even in the most mundane of circumstances.
Sometimes certain individuals fancy themselves as lyrical artists, trying to follow in the footsteps of giants, people like John Arlott, who could literally paint with words. Instead they use irrelevant comparisons and talk in ridiculous cliches, claiming that every player is a great, that no-one has ever bowled like that, or hit a ball like that…
Partly this reflects our modern world. Our attention spans have withered and we have to be subjected to scripted advertising. At regular intervals they have to remind us how marvellous that car is sitting on a podium, the premier hatchback in India. Blah blah.
But, as I said, even the best commentators have become terrified by silence. Not just in the short forms of the game but also in Test cricket. On the radio it is understandable. They have to fill the time, they have to inform us, but they don’t have the same imperative on television.
As the great man Richie Benaud would say:
Speak when necessary, provide insights wherever possible, but respect the audience. He knew that most people watching knew something about the game, and others knew a great deal about the game. Silence from Richie was a sign of respect, and when he spoke it was always worth listening to.
If only commentators today would take notes…
I wonder, is this the same in other sports?
