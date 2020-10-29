RSR Press Release
Image by HRAJ
Front Man and Songwriter of the Tubes, Fee Waybill has a new solo album out called “Fee Waybill Rides Again” which was produced and co-written by the multi-talented Richard Marx. Known for his band’s 1983 top ten hit “She’s A Beauty” that saw regular rotation in the early days of MTV with the very theatrical video along with many other fan favorite songs over the years is “Bad” Brad’s guest this Friday, October 30, 2020.
You will not want to miss this new interview!
