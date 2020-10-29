The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey buddy, it’s me again, Donny. I was doing my rally in Arizona today, and it was so freaking cool. I got some great jabs against Kamala, AOC, Ilhan, and even Martha. It was so funny when I made her hurry to the stage and then told her that she only had 1 minute to talk to the crowd. Hah hah, it was so good.
The guys I had there to speak were great, though, so they could talk as much as they wanted; well, as long as they talked about things that I wanted them to talk about.
It was so freaking hilarious when Kev Kev promised not to use the gavel on Nasty Nancy, in front of all my followers and supporters when they will see us take back the House and everything.
It was great, especially when I know that all the suburban housewives will be so grateful to me and happy when their husbands can go back to work, you know, the way it should be.
Why wouldn’t they love me even more now, especially after that, I mean that I am just so making things perfect for all the housewives, so they will be all voting for me next week.
After all, thanks to me, their lives are going to be so great again. I mean, things will be back to normal, and they can relax at home, you know, while their husbands are working and their kids are in school, because life will be back to normal.
Like I tell them at every rally, that since we have made sure the pandemic is over, and life is going to be great again, just like it was before that awful disease showed up and ruined everything. If you want proof, just look at the stock market, it shows how good the country is doing.
Once people realize just how much I have done to the country, well, there’s no doubt that I will absolutely and definitely win the election and stay president. That will be really great, and I won’t have to worry about any of those silly little lawsuits that they haven’t’ been able to make happen while I am the president..
I mean, not at least not while I stay president, so as soon as possible, we will have to start working on changing that stupid rule saying you can only have the job for 8 years; that has to go for sure.
Do you remember that picture I did showing the Trump name for tens of years, with no break; it will be so cool, you know, if we can make it like what that picture showed, hopefully I will be here for as long as possible; and that will work out perfect for me.
Well, back to my point, I know that all of the women, but definitely the housewives are going to want to vote for me, because they all really love me and honestly, they all kind of want to be with me, well, if they thought they would have a chance with me, depends on what they are like, you know what I mean, hee hee.
Now some not very smart people are saying that women are mad with some of the stuff I say, but come on, we both know, that’s so not true, it’s not like I say anything bad about women; it’s just the truth, you know, the comments I make.
They know that the women I talk about are all awful and nasty, and I just tell my followers that, it’s not like I am lying or anything. So I really for sure know that I will have the votes of all the women next week, can’t wait for the other side to see who they vote for when it counts.
Well, buddy, time for me to get back to the office and see which place I am going to make happy with my presence, when I go to their state, they should be so grateful that I am actually willing to go there, just to give them a chance to see me and be happy that they actually have me as their leader.
Bye for now, love you lots, and talk to you later.
