By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…
(kailyard n. a genre of sentimental Scottish literature turned into effective invective comment from one Donald worth reading…)
And so, the end is near.
Will he face his final curtain?
Possibly not immediately, because the peculiarities of the electoral system in the United States means that you elect your President and they do not get the key to the Big House until two months later.
We are a little more urgent in the UK, in our need to turf the ex out and usher the new in.
This week, in my Kailyard, I have been musing as we do in the Kailyard, of how the debate last week may affect both the outcome and the future.
We watched the debate and got slightly more of what type of man Joe Biden is: comfortable, assured and slick. That may have been the over-riding impression aimed at and to be fair he got close enough.
There was, however, a bit of a problem.
In politics, there always is.
The number of people who are getting behind the “anyone but Trump” banner is growing and good to see. Those who go behind the “anyone but Hillary” banner last time round have been ruing those choices publicly, but it needs to translate to an X in a box otherwise regrets, you can have a few, but then again there shall be one too many to mention.
The problem we have with the debate, over here, was that Biden made some claims that are not quite true in this debate and may be ever so slightly guilty of trying too hard to get approval.
Firstly, the coronavirus spikes are not just in red states. Playing that card may end up being more divisive if justice is served and you get the Presidency, Joe.
Next, the federal prison system was not reduced under Obama as you described. This is not a huge problem as politicians do tend to make wild claims that have complex theories in the background so we can overlook this as it makes little difference. Unless when in power it increases and someone goes back and starts a headline with, “Hey, Joe…”
The China deficit issues. Who cares? Someone will, at some point but the deficit has not increased in the way you described Joe.
Fracking. Oh, dear God. In Scotland we have banned it. In the United States I understand how big a topic this may be and how many jobs are associated with it. I wish him and I wish anyone well with how you sort this out, but it is environmentally dangerous and politically a time bomb.
So just four areas where there is debate.
But Joe is no fool and is more than a politician in comparison to Trump.
We managed to count at least six whoppers from turning the corner on coronavirus, having the cleanest air and water to who built the cages where children are being kept.
It seems a pointless sexercise outside of the US, counting the lies that Trump tells.
If, as expected, Biden gets the victory, the nature of the politician becoming a statesman will come with how he takes what he has said and implements it.
Over here we believe that getting rid of Trump is phase one.
There is so much damage to repair within the USA and your reputation outside of the boundaries of a country that we did admire. To do that it will take more than a few promises being kept. It shall take a massive effort to heal within and promote without a vision that will keep us safe from harm.
From over here, in the Kailyard, Joe Biden looked the man to do that and the possible issues are understandable. But once you get the keys to your kingdom, those who have supported you shall become your fiercest critics. Joe Biden shall need to make sure he has planted the right seeds over the next two weeks, that shall grow into a version of the United States we can all love again.
Fingers and toes are crossed but let’s not place faith in luck; get out and vote.Contact the Feature Writers