On 10/30/20 Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik has a pre-election special interview with David Weissman, a US Army Vet, former Republican, and former Trump supporter turned liberal Democrat and Steering Committee member of The Lincoln Project. Get insight on the mindset of a once Trump supporter and what changed it to become a Biden/Harris voter in 2020. The interview will be streamed LIVE on YouTube and Twitter at 5 pm tomorrow, October 30th, and will also be recorded for later viewing on Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik’s channel at Don’t miss this one of a kind special.