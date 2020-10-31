Whatever your definition of the word, it is your choice in how you spend it. To me, time is a strange fluid form of currency.
As a younger man I found myself in a terrible relationship with a person that thought she owned my time. All decisions as to how it would be spent were hers alone, no discussions, no exceptions. A decade into this one-sided partnership a line from Pink Floyd’s “Time” hit me like an unblocked circa 83 Lawrence Taylor, “Then one day you find, ten years have got behind you”. It was time to go.
Moving on was not the easiest prospect, though worth every ounce of energy expended to make it happen. I bounced around with the misconceived notion that I was looking for a mate. Nothing worked out. By pure happenstance I was called out of the blue by an old business associate who offered me a job. I started working a few weeks prior to meeting the woman of my dreams who was hired just after I was. After an initial smokescreen from her had cleared, we became fast friends. She was easy to talk to, quick to laugh, respectful, generous with herself and money, extremely bright and gorgeous. She made me feel things that I thought were lost to me. Within months we became a couple.
After two years we were married, but we still were not partners. We both went through unforeseen issues due to our past experiences. Two years later we decided things were never going to work unless we agreed to be brutally honest, which meant revealing secrets and any ill feeling we may have been harboring for one another. It took time and plenty of work, but we have been rock solid ever since. We spent real time with one another, and it paid off exponentially.
I love her like I never thought I could love anyone, she is my partner in all things and I could not be happier, though I suspect as time passes, I will be.
John Prine was lost this year to the novel Coronavirus, Covid-19. He was revered and loved throughout the entire music industry across all genres. The “Singing Mailman” from Maywood, Il. will live on through his music. My wife and I fell in love listening to Prine.
Sidenote: To tie this all together, Roger Waters is a Prine fan and covers his music in concert.