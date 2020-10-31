Comments are closed.
@FaithCampbellJ1 @AardmanGromit @doxie53 @Montejp231 @MykeyCantona7 @Leo_Puglisi6 @LarryDaniels4u @Holiday1326 @czarim1 @duggansphilos Agree Faith!
If you think you're alone with the anxiety of the next few days, think again. 60M+ million have already voted! Clear message to the GOP!
@AardmanGromit
@BadBradRSR
@doxie53
@Montejp231
@MykeyCantona7
@Leo_Puglisi6
@LarryDaniels4u
@Holiday1326
@czarim1
@duggansphilos
@BadBradRSR @CripCamper2020 @Holiday1326 @CommuneArts @Kramerica2020 @DarkLordSlush @JO_D_in_NL @mayaj1973 @LarryDaniels4u @JanetGraceMusic @stayceespeaks @Earwig360 @BethanyLArmstr1 @RobinEdgell1 @duggansphilos @Persiflage77 @FaithCampbellJ1 This is beautiful in so many ways. Thank you, Mark, for giving us all hope ☮️💟☮️💟
@admmaskvenzr @CripCamper2020 @Holiday1326 @DarkLordSlush @Jim9482 @LarryDaniels4u @JanetGraceMusic @stayceespeaks @Earwig360 @BethanyLArmstr1 @duggansphilos @Persiflage77 @FaithCampbellJ1 @AlexaNielsen6 @awegeez311 You're welcome!
@BadBradRSR @CripCamper2020 @Holiday1326 @CommuneArts @Kramerica2020 @DarkLordSlush @JO_D_in_NL @mayaj1973 @LarryDaniels4u @JanetGraceMusic @stayceespeaks @Earwig360 @BethanyLArmstr1 @RobinEdgell1 @duggansphilos @Persiflage77 @FaithCampbellJ1 As always, sound advice from Stacy. If I may offer my two cents: for the person who feels they are being taken advantage for money, a good way to confirm your suspicions is to wait for the right time and ask that person for a favor. See what the response is.