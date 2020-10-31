Scottish-born and Oscar winning James Bond star, Sean Connery, died October 31, 2020, in The Bahamas. He was 90 years old. No cause of death was revealed.
Sean Connery is known for being the original James Bond on the hugely successful franchise starring in seven films between 1962 and 1983, including DR, NO (1962), FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE (1963), GOLDFINGER (1964), THUNDERBALL (1965), YOU ONLY LOVE TWICE (1967), DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER (1971) and NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN (1983). Although the Bond films are what Connery will be best remembered for, the actor gave us many other notable roles that he has brought to life on screen.
Many of us remember Connery from one of his first major films, DARBY O’GIL AND THE LITTLE PEOPLE (1959). Set in the enchanted Emerald Isle, Connery played Michael McBride, the strapping love interest of a wily old codger’s (Albert Sharpe) daughter, Katie (Janet Munro). This charming tale introduced us to Connery and his charismatic screen presence, which would play an integral part in his successful career.
During his successful string of Bond films, Connery starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s MARNIE (1964), with Tippi Hedren, THE HILL (1965), A FINE MADNESS (1966), MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (1974), THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING (1975), A BRIDGE TOO FAR (1977), THE GREAT TRAIN ROBBERY (1978), and TIME BANDITS (1981). Connery’s additional film credits include THE UNTOUCHABLES (1987), with Kevin Costner, THE PRESIDIO (1988), INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE (1989), co-starring opposite Harrison Ford, THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER (1990), with Alec Baldwin, THE RUSSIA HOUSE (1990), with Michelle Pfeiffer, RISING SUN (1993), with Wesley Snipes, JUST CAUSE (1995), THE ROCK (1996), with Nicolas Cage, THE AVENGERS (1998), with Uma Thurman, PLAYING BY HEART (1998), ENTRAPMENT (1999), with Catherine Zeta Jones, FINDING FORRESTER (2000), and THE LEAGUE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENTLEMEN (2003).
Connery won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his performance in THE UNTOUCHABLES. He was also awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1996.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Sean Connery's family during their time of grief.