By Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik
Some of us have predicted a fascist, Hitleresque takeover of our government since our current President’s election four years ago. We were ridiculed for being overly dramatic and labeled “snowflakes”. Now, with mere days remaining until November 3rd, the horrors of that dystopian vision we had of our future four years ago have come true.
Just yesterday, a caravan of armed Trump supporters, proudly flying his war flags (and yes, that includes not only Trump campaign flags, but Confederate flags and the anti-BLM, thin blue line flags) attacked a campaign bus and another Biden/Harris staffer driving an SUV in Austin, Texas. Supposedly, the reason there was no arrests made is because the ambushing party “outnumbered police 50-1”. I am skeptical, however, since no action was taken, and other police officers have found the use of force necessary in much less threatening instances. The “thin blue line” flag that has replaced the American flag at Trump rallies recently also seems telling about whose side law enforcement is on.
Though the Biden campaign’s cancellation of their event due to physical threats from the opposing incumbent’s cult members is unprecedented, it isn’t the worst of the pro-fascist, violent threats against government leaders and Democratic candidates in the last few weeks by a long shot. The FBI foiled a plot to kidnap my governor (Michigan), Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and some of the same criminals involved are now being investigated for an attempt to “arrest” Governor Mike DeWine (Ohio) for so-called “tyranny” because he’s a Republican who takes a world-wide pandemic somewhat more seriously than many of his fellow Republican governors. But that’s not all.
A 42 yr. old Maryland man was arrested for writing a letter threatening to assassinate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the following week, on October 23rd, a 19 yr. old man with a whole van load of guns and explosives who threatened to kill Joe Biden in a meme was arrested. It should be noted that the same 19 yr. old was previously indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges.
My intention in writing this is not to worry people about the election results. I believe that most polls accounting for the errors they made in 2016, including correcting the former failure to include non-educated voters in their polling, are probably correct in their prediction of a Biden/Harris victory. My worry is that the rabid Cult of Trump does not care who the technical winner will be. They have already proven that they are willing to commit acts of violence, even kill, for their Dear Leader. I know that we are supposed to be able to depend on law enforcement to protect us, but as I previously stated, I’m concerned about how many police officers have fallen victim to the seduction of Trump’s “police nationalism”, allowing their egos to override their ethical duty to protect and serve. The perverse replacement of the American flag with the Blue Lives Matter flag at Trump’s rallies speaks to what his followers think patriotism means. The entire meaning of “Law and Order” has been twisted and distorted to fit into the “Punisher” logo’s, also popularized by the Trump vigilante crowd, narrow interpretation that those who would challenge white supremacist, nationalist ideology should be punished, hurt, or killed.
If all this isn’t enough to make people begin worrying about a fascist takeover, what about historians like Kenneth C. Davis’ observations of how what is happening now with Trump mimics the rise in power of Mussolini and the Fascist National Party in ancient Rome.1 Everything from the nationalism, the populism, the cult of personality, the imagery (like Trump’s speech from the White House balcony looming over Candace Owens’ “Blexit” members down below), to the call for “law and order” and de-legitimizing the media… The undoing of democracy has been studied and documented so that we would have the ability to recognize it if it happened again – and it’s happening.
Earlier today in North Carolina, a group of marchers organized by a church in Greensboro to encourage people to vote, some of whom were as young as three years old, were pepper sprayed for, supposedly, blocking traffic. Eight people were arrested. Voter intimidation tactics have been occurring throughout the country in addition to the more formal voter suppression tactics employed by the Trump administration, including interference with the U.S. postal service to block mail-in voting.
We may still get the landslide victory that many political scientists are predicting, but are we prepared for the backlash? While I consider myself a fighter, I’m aware that the deadliest weapon in my arsenal is my use of words. I fight by building awareness, educating, and encouraging others to fight for themselves. I don’t have a gun, don’t know how to use one, and wouldn’t have the physical ability to even if I did. I don’t like guns and don’t condone violence unless it’s the last resort to defend oneself or others against it. However, I am hoping that there are enough people trained in the art of war to defend our country and its people from the fascist regime if it should come to that. I hope that we will not be blind sighted by acts of terrorism from our own citizens on their American brothers and sisters.
I am, like all of us, hopeful for a brighter future under real leadership that is not dependent on tyrannical practices. Yet, I remain cautiously optimistic. Nothing seems too far-fetched in the surreal climate we live in, in 2020. Just like I didn’t think it was being too dramatic to predict a fascist takeover in 2016, I don’t think it’s irrational to ask that we prepare for civil war now. One thing is certain, the Cult of Trump is ready to battle.
1. https://www.wnyc.org/story/cautionary-lessons-mussolinis-march-rome/