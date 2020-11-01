America is in the middle of a raging pandemic right now. Worldwide Covid-19 cases have topped 44 million. In the US, we are over 9 million cases for the virus. Of the over 1.1 million deaths recorded since the pandemic started, the USA has over 232,000 total victims. This warrants all sisters and brothers to be mindful of protecting each other during this health crisis.
On October 27, 2020, the Los Angeles Dodgers played the Tampa Bay Rays on baseball’s biggest stage – game six of the World Series. In the eighth inning, Justin Turner was pulled form the game without explanation from the team. MLB commissioner, Rob Manfred, confirmed the positive Covid-19 test after the game. “We learned during the game Justin tested positive and he immediately isolated to prevent spread,” Manfred said.
Was the isolation lifted, commissioner? About an hour after the game was over, Turner returned to the field with his wife and took photos with the World Series trophy. He got a hug from Clayton Kershaw and sat in the front next to Manager Dave Roberts for the team pic. This photo appears everywhere online, and Justin is not wearing a mask.
Sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan that Turner had been asked to isolate after the positive test, but no one stopped him from going on the field to celebrate.
Mookie Betts was asked about Justin Turner being on the field for photos: “He’s part of the team. Forget all that. He’s part of the team. We’re not excluding him from anything.”
Justin tweeted out this statement later that night, “Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA #WorldSeriesChamps.”
Conclusion:
As a responsible US citizen, I am calling out the complicit actors in this example of poor judgement. The Commissioner of Baseball – Rob Manfred, who has the authority to send players home if it threatens the safety of the other players involved; the management team of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for making sure that Justin went home to immediately isolate; teammates like Mookie Betts, who did not step up to plead with Turner to leave; and finally, Justin himself, for not taking personal responsibility. The players and teams have had months of training and awareness regarding the pandemic. They chose to disregard the hazards. From this point forward, everyone who was in range of Turner’s potential spread of the virus is now in danger. Health problems and possible death to the players, team members, their family, and friends are in play here. For what? A few pictures? Hopefully, it can be a lesson. Covid-19 is not going away soon. We need to be smart and tough. I’m sorry this is where we are right now. Best wishes to everyone involved for the best possible outcome.