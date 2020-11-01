The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey big guy, it’s me again. Can you imagine, there’s only two days left before the big vote. I can’t wait, it’s going to be so amazing to hear them say that I have won, and will stay president.
The only way that I’m going to lose is if they cheat, you know, or if they have mail in voting fraud. I know that these are the two things that could make it so that I don’t win again. I mean, we both know, that the people love me so madly that it would have to be rigged so that I am not the winner.
Think about it, Bernie, oops, I mean Sleepy Joe; well, it’s so clear that there is no way that he could get enough people to vote for him so for him to actually win the election thing;there is no way at all that could possibly happen, you know what I mean.
Oh, it’s going to be so good, I can just see their faces when all my faithful followers, my sheeple, hee hee, isn’t that so funny; I heard some of the workers in my office talking about them; when that huge number of votes are cast for me; and not them, I can’t wait; it will be so great.
I will of course have to pretend to be humble and so shocked and happy to be president again; to make it seems like I am surprised that this happened; but to be honest, there is no other real choice.
It might sound like I am bragging, but it’s not bragging when it’s the truth right, I am the only real choice, since I am the best, the greatest, the most fantastic and amazing person who could ever have the chance to run this country; if you look at my first four years, well, they speak for themselves, don’t they?
I know that I have said it to you before, but seriously, I mean, really, who could do what I have done, especially since this stupid virus came in, and ruined verything for everyone, but definitely for me.
Just look at all the extra work I have had to do to just win this election again because like I said in my speeches the past few days, before this stupid thing came here, I had this thing won without even trying.
After all, I have done such an amazing job, but especially since this thing wrecked my life; like I said, everyone knows that I am the best president ever; and look how much I have done for the black community, oops, oh yes, I am supposed to say African Americans.
Nowadays, you don’t want to offend anyone by saying the wrong thing, well, like that could ever happen; or the Mexican people, oh yes, that’s right, the Latin X?, something like that.
It’s gotten so bad, you can’t say anything without people saying you’re racist or something like that, as if. Of course, I mean that actually counts for other people, because It’s not like I ever say anything that could upset someone.
This is so true for me since everyone knows that I am great at talking to people, and getting them to see my point of view; just look at all my followers. It is always so wild to be around them; and they seem like they are so happy with me and love me so much, that I can do wrong in their eyes; and that’s only right, since I’m really just so perfect in every way.
They kind of hang on my every word, and they treat it like it came from God or something. Okay, whatever floats their boat; as long it gets them to vote for me on Tuesday; that’s all that counts for me. I can just see them all at the voting places, cause they are all going to be there for me.
All those great votes, making sure I keep this job. I can’t wait to hear Sleepy Joe having to go on TV and tell everyone that I beat him. Can you imagine that look on his face, oh it just makes me happy to think about that.
Well, I just sit back and relax, cause I so have this vote thing in the bag, and just wait for all the votes to be counted, and watch as the best thing happens for the country, when their president is elected.
The borons in the office though want me out there, they want me to look humble, as though I think that there is a chance I could lose this race, like I said earlier, as if.
Bye for now, love you lots, and talk to you later.
