Do you need a laugh during all this pre-election stress? Check out Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik’s interview with Anthony C. Walker – a hilarious parody comedian who is so good, he sometimes gets mistaken for a real MAGAt!
Learn about what inspired Anthony to start the MAGA parody line of videos, his real views on American politics, and how he’s helping kids targeted by bullying. This interview has it all and will be published on Kristen’s YouTube channel on November 2, 2020! Make sure to subscribe so you can get the notification when it’s loaded.