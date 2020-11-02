Back in 1994, Joe Biden crafted and passed a crime bill. Hindsight being 20/20, we all know now the crime bill was awful. It was bad for communities of color and continued the criminalization of simply being black.
Joe Biden has apologized for his part in getting the crime bill passed. For any people, that is not enough. Some want to hang him from a 26-year-old petard. They want to judge 2020 Joe Biden by the actions of 1994 Joe Biden.
Let me ask you this: are you the same person that you were 26 years ago? If you answered “yes,” I feel sorry for you. I am not. Things I thought were true and/or important 26 years ago are not the same things I think are true and/or important now. Some of my beliefs have solidified, others have gotten squishy in that I see the gray areas better than I did 26 years ago. With age comes the willingness to look at issues in shades of color rather than just black and white.
If you are not the same person you were 26 years ago, why do you assume that Joe Biden has not grown or learned from his experiences. Look at what’s happened in the last 26 years: 9/11, the rise and fall of Al Qaeda, Hurricane Katrina, the rise of the MCU, President Obama, the legalization of same sex marriage, Donald Trump, the rise of hate crimes and domestic terrorism, and on and on. For Joe Biden, we must include his becoming a grandparent, the death of his son Beau and Hunter’s ongoing fight against addiction.
Joe Biden has proven to us time and time again that he has the strength and beauty of soul to deal with whatever the Presidency will throw at him. His grace under pressure, his ability to still be so humble and giving after losing so much, his time watching and learning from a true statesman in President Obama all add weight to why he is the perfect choice for President during this difficult time.
Joe further shows his ability to adapt to the times in his choice of running mate. With the choice of Kamala Harris, Joe is showing us the future of this country: female and BIPOC. Without question, Kamala is where we are headed in our leaders, or should be. Kamala is the embodiment Rep Shirley Chisholm, Sen Carol Mosley Braun, Sen Mazie Hirono, Sen Tammy Duckworth, Sen Catherine Masto, Rep Yvonne Burke, Rep Barbara Jordan, Rep Mia Love, AOC & The Squad, and every BIPOC local representative on whose shoulders she stands.
Joe is the bridge to that future. He will right our foundering ship, or begin to, and then hand the job to Kamala to be completed in 2024. Joe may not have been your first choice, as he wasn't for me, but I know that we have to vote for country over party, over self, over selfish desires. Joe will give us the chance to fight for what we most desire because he, above all, respects and values American and understands that we, the People, are the best of what America has to offer