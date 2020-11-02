That anticipation and anxiety for many on the eve of tomorrow’s presidential election is higher than a kid trying to stay away to see Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Tomorrow is by far the most important election of our lifetime, and maybe the most important for years to come.
No matter the outcome, I hope you voiced your opinions and needs through voting and I hope the power of the Blue Wave dominate as the ongoing count- and most likely recount- conclude.
Regardless of the outcome, I want to thank you all for the support and taking the time to read my expressed opinions. The next four years will either see the tone of upcoming writings to reflect that of Oscar the Grouch or Big Bird pending the final decision and fate of our Nation’s Democracy as a result of this election.Contact the Feature Writers