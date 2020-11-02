Sometimes realty bites. The knowledge of having to face the music creeps up into our every day lives. It does not have to be correlated to anything specific. If I have a bad day at work, it has the opportunity to affect my life in other areas. Maybe I become sour towards others that I care about. We all hope we have thick skin and try not to let things bother us enough to affect other areas of our existence, but sometimes it is unavoidable.
As we creep closer and closer to this election, the horrors of potential reality to a re-election for Donald Trump hit me like a hurricane- category 5 spinning me out of my element. A hurricane is a better an analogy here as the destruction path of our inept President is far and wide, and contrary to MAGA supporters, it does not discriminate against anyone.
I know I have alluded to this in the past. The understanding of the next steps for many is going to be hazed over like a dense fog. It can be plausible that many would live up to their threats to leave the country if another term is in line for Cheeto Man.
One of those realities has already set in. One hope of a single Presidential term for Trump was the topic of potentially appointing a judge on the Supreme Court of the United States. Welp! That unfortunately became a reality when the Republicans pushed through a hasty nomination from Trump in Amy Cohen, slighting the perceived majority to be a conservative tilt in the courts.
In the near term, I see a big problem that lays ahead. The path has been laid by the Con-man for months drawing doubts to a clean election. The constant pandering of paranoia to an interfered and rigged election allows for an almost certain delay in knowing who our President will be for the next four years as they reevaluate or recount all votes. The tilt of the courts in his favor gives him an advantage that we can all be disappointed by because we will see another ace up his sleeve of tricks to push a possible decision his way.
The impact of this in the long term is incredibly painful for the way of human rights in this country as we know it. Progression towards commonly accepted lifestyles, including LGTBQ, or rights of women to have control over their bodies are at risk. A second term guaranteed this. The hope of waiting for potentially removing Trump gave us hope to balance this further, though that was crushed with this power move.
While no side will lay down and take defeat quietly, we have to still hope that the Blue Wave captures the senate. If we can block Cheeto Man’s efforts to ruin our country further, build up the right case to impeach and remove Trump, we may get our wish. But even that comes with a price of having to accept Pence as our President. Both are terrible, yet for different reasons.
The fears for hypothetically one half of the country are about to come true. The impact is going to cause damage across 100% of the country, a huge point the red side seems to miss. Lower income families will continue to struggle. COVID will continue to spread and the cases and deaths (unnecessary to be more specific) will continue to escalate and the resulting collapse of our economy will continue to progressively happen. The stock market is coming from it’s worse month of the year, and indications are that instability of the election and it’s results will continue to keep it on a decline. These record highs Trump brags about are aiming for a bubble burst, and the house of cards will come crumbling down. The backbone of our nation in the middle-working class will continue to devolve and head to a poverty riddled society. The multi-billion-dollar corporations will continue to have little impact with plenty of relief, while the crushing blow will be to the 99%.
All of this is being pushed by the lack of education instilled in the brainwashed version of the new GOP and it’s followers. The desperation I feel I have seen from the Trump campaign would lead me to believe he is in panic mode because he truly feels he could lose the election. Then I remember who he is. This imbecilic President knows how to pull a con. He spats falsities out to the public in attempt to sway the uneducated voter. And the uneducated voter takes these tweets or messages in commercials to process a vote predicated on fear, when they don’t even realize they are hurting themselves for a Trump vote.
Biden has run a great campaign. His dignity and responsibility to America and the election race has been applaudable. The conditions our country has endured in this new COVID Era have been handled with grace and compassion by the senior of the two candidates. I get that fear of age within voters. I believe the educated voters are looking at a few things to counteract that: one being Kamala. If both candidates are undesirable, the appeal of a younger, liberal female to be in place should the worst happen is a check mark for many left voters. But the movement that involves the Lincoln Project and many conservatives becoming Biden-Republicans just to bring some sophistication back to the Presidency is admirable and should be a driving force to educated voters alike.
It thoroughly upset me to see a post (I believe on Facebook) from the Trump campaign that referred to them winning and the "Red Wave" was present. He has so many desperate messages, he is not even able to come up with something original. Or he distinctly has the gratitude of Russia on the mind. Either way, the immediate actions from results of the election will be drastic, apart from an automatic concession due to an obvious landslide. But the fears will continue to be reality if we see Trump have a path to a second term. From a gamblers perspective, this feels like one of those matches where the momentum and message is so strong with hope on one side (Biden) that the incumbent feels like the underdog and gains momentum to pull off the unthinkable. The unfortunate aspect here is nothing is unthinkable when you have a con-man at the wheel. Lie, cheat or steal his way to victory is expected. Like the great city of OZ, pay no attention to that (Russian) man behind the curtain….