As I sit in my Kailyard contemplating the world I am worried.
I cannot begin this by using the phrase “My Fellow Americans…” I am not an American. I visited once and found, as someone that hates heights, that I was dwarfed in New York.
But I found a love and an affinity with what was there.
I witnessed positivity alongside poverty; hell nestled with hope; pride without the fall and belief in their own way of doing things.
I felt quite at home.
Given that we sent people from the United Kingdom over to colonize America, we perhaps ought to share the blame of trying to take the indigenous people out the equation. We are beginning to share the shame of slavery, so we also need to stop the exports.
Recently you have had one of “ours” over there to represent us over here.
Next time, have him deported.
Please.
Guantanamo Bay would be nice.
Responsible for the movement that grew to take the United Kingdom out of its largest trading block, the European Union, Nigel Farage popped up in Arizona on the campaign trail to call Donald Trump “bravest person I have ever met”
It is safe to say that he does not have a wide circle of friends.
He told your people that the election on the 3rd was “a choice between a Trump super-recovery and a Biden depression”.
He is a businessman. He is a better businessman than Trump, I think.
He is a politician. Time will tell if he is a better politician than Trump, but he has a head start – he built a movement that got what it wanted. We are now heading towards utter economic disaster in the United Kingdom as we leave the European Union.
I would not trust his economic credentials nor his observations.
Why did he turn up? The lack of endorsement from any figure of heft or experience in the Trump campaign should sound a herald that you have a nonsense, fighting a nonsense war against the nonsense he has created.
As a Scot, living in a country that now has its own parliament that has handled the pandemic differently from the rest of the United Kingdom, I have seen this before. I live in a country that has its own political structures that are showing us all that we can, when people spouted nonsense, and told us that we couldn’t, shouldn’t and can’t. I live in a country proudly trying to show that Scots are accepted as being all shapes, all sizes, all colors, all belief systems and they are all right by the vast majority of us.
We don’t feel smug. We just want to share.
So, my fellow Americans, get out and vote for that future you wanted and try to make amends for the past you created. I wish you well as you have the chance to escape nonsense – just as we did.
We aint perfect, none of us are, but when you are given a chance to iron out some of those imperfections, time to take it.