Dear Diary,
Hey, big guy, it’s me again. Tomorrow’s the big day, yay. I can’t wait for it to be over, and I can tell everyone that I have won the election, and will still be president, especially all the people who keep talking about the stupid polls.
Seriously, didn’t they learn their lesson last time? Nothing can keep me down, after all, I am the most amazing person who has ever been president, the best one this country has ever had.
I know that tomorrow will be amazing; especially after all my followers come out and vote for me; including the hidden shy Trump supporters, you know who I mean, the ones who wouldn’t tell the poll people that they support me.
I can understand why they didn’t admit that they supported me; because so many of those people on the other side are so mean to my people; you’ve seen that, haven’t you?
I mean, they act like there is something wrong if people want me to win, and that they believe what I am telling them; like the fact that we are rounding the corner on that stupid virus.
My followers believe whatever I tell them; so what’s wrong with that; I only tell them what I need them to know, and to believe so that they will vote for me. That doesn’t make them really stupid, honestly, they are just really gullible, for the fact that they believe what I say without any proof that I am right.
Well, okay, there is no proof, but I have them convinced that if I haven’t said it, then it can’t be true. This is perfect for me; because they will vote for me based on what I said, and by the time they figure that I haven’t told them everything; well, I will be re-elected, and it won’t matter anymore.
I can’t wait to see that magic wall they keep talking about on the fake news going all red as I win all the votes I need to stay here. Come on, we both know that Sleepy Joe and Nasty Kamala can’t beat me; they don’t have the great and adoring supporters like I do, ones who never ever doubt what they are saying ever.
I am so winning this thing, and I can smirk at them forever, imagine them thinking they could win against me. Remember, I am Donald Trump, the most important man in the world ever, I can do whatever I want, just look at what I did four years ago.
Everyone treated me like a joke, but who’s been laughing ever since then; and I will be for the next four years, so take that, Sleepy Joe. I can’t be beat, so there. I can’t wait to stand there in front of everyone, and claim my victory, which of course, we know is going to happen.
There is no way that I will be voted out of office, why would anyone want to do that to me, after all I have done in my first term for this country? Who could have done a better job than me, seriously, tell me?
Well, that’s all of it. Can’t do anything more, so I just have to wait to be told that I have won again, since I always win. Can’t wait to see all the reports saying I won this thing, and am still president. I
It’s not like I have anything to worry about, so I can just sit back and relax; just waiting for them to declare me the winner. Thanks, buddy, I just had to get all the happiness out, so I can look so good when we all hear who the winner is, me, of course.
Bye for now, I will talk to you tomorrow, when I can give you the great but expected news of my win, whee, and love you.
