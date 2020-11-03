Lists of anything ‘great’ beget an uneasy feeling of casting something in stone, though for most people addicted to listing, including me, that ‘something,’ be it films, novels, or albums, is a web of relations in endless revision, making ‘lists’ then more like a ‘snapshot,’ a temporary portrait of what continues to evolve beyond their momentary capture.
The list represents 60 ‘novels’ in which, just by thinking upon them, I felt the impulse to read them again, for the 2nd, 3rd or 4th time. This served as the basic ‘criteria’ in separating the wheat from chaff. (There’s also ‘trilogies’ and a Proustian ‘set’ within the list, which makes the actual ‘number’ not only higher but also certifies I am not a Russian bot but instead a human maker of lists, i.e. one whose fallibility leads to murky rationalizing, aka ‘cheating’).
For one example of ‘criteria,’ I did (mostly) resist the inclusion of two novels by the same author. This keeps everything more interesting as more writers, rather than less, are allowed to share in the love, though this did lead to Sophie’s-Choice-like moments in choosing certain novels over others (which means the list is open to revision, obviously).
The list, while still maybe too reverent to the academic ‘canon’ of ‘great literature,’ does try to skew toward the contemporary era for the simple reason of, again, being more interesting to me (and others).
In reality, it’s a list quite typical of the eternal grad student of Literature that I am, one that definitely circles around the typical rather than atypical, the canonical as opposed to great works that stand out in the proud worlds of ‘genre,’ be it fantasy or science-fiction, etc.
As for the dark angelic creatures of Shakespeare, Jonson, Dante, Milton, et al, all of them hovered above the list, proud as well, knowing they would be better served in a Sequel-List centering solely on poets and playwrights, along with literary critics, theorists, and philosophers who I believe make for ‘great literature’ as well.
This is not a proclamation of pretention. To the dismay of many a more athletic teammate, I grew up more on basketball courts than in libraries. And, considering where I grew up, there was never any temptation towards ‘showing off’ of one’s ‘reading.’ Even today, in this Conservative Era of ‘reverse elitism’ where the intellectual nerds are looked down upon, the sensible ‘ego’ knows there are more productive ways in which to boast.
If anything, lists such as this are now a sad love letter, or the opening in a dialogue in which the replies loom few and far between, which is I suppose the same thing. Bibliophiles do not mind being loners, but it is nice to know there are others out there, listening, reading, wishing to talk as well. Lists such as these are thus an invitation to dialogue and, hopefully, mutual discovery, be it on my end or another’s.
As an updated Rolling Stone list of albums made clear today, this is an era of Movies and Music, with the ‘ratiocination’ essential to reading taking a distant third place, at best, in a culture steeped in the Audio-Visual. Don’t get me wrong, I have my lists of favorite films and albums at the ready, but still, its worrisome that there’s, for once, not ‘an app for that’ similar desire in which to make visually appealing a list of books (see ‘topsters’ working best with only albums and film posters).
I would love to write more extensively about the novels themselves. To do that, though, I need to get better at ignoring the fact that I am writing to a non-existent audience, as might be occurring right now.
And yet! and yet, what activity these days, be it online or off, isn’t some variation on the theme of shouting into the void in hopes someone answers back? Philip Roth, in ‘The Human Stain,’ diagnosed this perennial condition of the human as one’s foolhardy search for the ‘Great Recognizer.’
I don’t care so much about being ‘recognized,’ for this list, again, is not proof of what I already ‘know,’ which isn’t much, but rather an Inquiry. It’s more the first part of a call and response. So please, feel free to respond. Give me your own favorites. Let us recognize that we may, knock on wood, be hopefully entering a new era, one where ignorance is no longer championed but rather seen as a horrible criteria for running a country, and where for those who seek powerful office, if they don’t have dogs or cats, or read books, already have two clear strikes against them.
Version 2.0 of this list of novels has been slightly influenced by the great scholarly blog by Terry Pitts, via https://sebald.wordpress.com/my-desert-island-library/
Adler, Renata. Speedboat.
Baricco, Alessandro. Emmaus.
Barry, Sebastian. Days Without End.
Barth, John. Lost in the Funhouse.
Beckett, Samuel. Molloy.
Borges, Jorge Luis. Collected Fictions/NonFictions/Poetry (trilogy, trans. Hurley)
Calvino, Italo. Invisible Cities.
Carson, Anne. Autobiography of Red.
Cather, Willa. Death Comes for the Archbishop.
Cervantes, Miguel de. Don Quixote.
Coetzee, J.M. Waiting for the Barbarians.
Cohen, Joshua. A Book of Numbers.
Crain, Caleb. Necessary Errors.
Cusk, Rachel. Outline / Transit / Kudos (Trilogy)
de la Pava, Sergio. A Naked Singularity: A Novel.
Duras, Marguerite. The Lover.
Eliot, George. Middlemarch.
Endo, Shusaku. Silence.
Erdrich, Louis. Tracks.
Faulkner, William. The Sound and the Fury.
Flaubert, Gustave. A Sentimental Education.
Gaitskill, Mary. Veronica.
Greene, Graham. The End of the Affair.
James, Henry. The Wings of the Dove.
James, Marlon. A Brief History of Seven Killings.
Joyce, James. Ulysses.
Kafka, Franz. Collected Stories.
Kerouac, Jack. On the Road.
Lerner, Ben. 10:04.
Lispector, Clarice. The Passion According to G.H.
Marquez, Gabriel Garcia. The Autumn of the Patriarch.
McCarthy, Cormac. Blood-Meridian.
McCarthy, Tom. Remainder.
Melville, Herman. Moby-Dick, or The Whale.
Morisson, Toni. Beloved.
Munro, Alice. A Wilderness Station: Selected Stories: 1968-1994
Murray, Paul. Skippy Dies.
Mutis, Alvaro. The Adventures and Misadventures of Maqroll.
Nabokov, Vladimer. Lolita.
Naipaul, V.S. In a Free State.
Pessoa, Fernando. The Book of Disquiet.
Proust, Marcel. Remembrance of Things Past
Pynchon, Thomas. Mason & Dixon.
Rilke, Rainer Marie. The Notebooks of Malte Laurids Brigge.
Robinson, Marilynne. Housekeeping.
Rushdie, Salman. Midnight’s Children.
Saramago, Jose. All the Names.
Sebald, W.G. The Rings of Saturn
Shelley, Mary. Frankenstein
Silko, Leslie Marmon. Ceremony.
Smith, Ali. How to Be Both.
Sterne, Laurence. The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman.
Szabo, Magda. The Door.
Tokarczuk, Olga. Flights.
Toibin, Colm. The Master.
Toomer, Jean. Cane.
Vonnegutt, Kurt. The Sirens of Titan.
White, Patrick. Voss.
Williams, John. Stoner.
Woolf, Virginia. Orlando.