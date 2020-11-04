Hands developed with terrible labor by apes
hang from the sleeves of evangelists
whose bounty precedes them
through paradox
by preaching
it is humans who have failed to change,
that even our fashionable sins here
seem spent,
while religion alone has remained entirely
fresh because it is simple
and adhesive
like the app
for that
low-grade-school nostalgia
and sad flag feeling
felt especially in small towns
that make everything Jesus:
Ponca City Jesus. Catfish Fry
Jesuses.
Winston Ultra Lights Jesus.
A crawdad with the face of Jesus scribbled on its back,
squashed flat against the median of a highway
crawling with believers
who honk for Jesus,
glancing in awe at the billboard
as He sinks
into a blue plush cross,
airbrushed with eyes not his
but those of an old man fallen
in a shower in a small rooming-house
next to the nightlong shudder of traffic
in a city whose pulpits will continue to ignore such things
as, here,
under this rock,
a sac of newts blaze with a blind light,
or how tonight, an evening comes in,
across the fields,
one never seen before,
its exaggeration of blue too singular
and so lacking
in that generic gauze of vision
perfected by Kincaid,
whose hues of beauty
trademark away the darkness
and glares of human pain,
and instead humanize the strain
of mystification required by all the faithful
who must forget everything except who they are not,
which, besides the strange sense of pride and accomplishment
in not being born black, brown, or gay,
leaves them humbled
before a Jesus who offers to shoulder
himself
whatever residual guilt remains,
which is when the preachers come in,
again,
to close the deal,
requiring only
an ongoing fidelity
to betrayal
begun by the world
long ago
and done on the daily, like any phone
its charger after the fall of man
and the planned obsolescence
thereafter.