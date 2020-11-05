Team Rouse Kick Boxing Card Set for November 21st in Dewey Oklahoma
November 5th, 2020 Bad BradBoth comments and pings are currently closed.
Comments are closed.
@tedcruz & @LindseyGrahamSC who’s the bottom biotch for Trump you two slime bags?
@757areaman @Scaramucci Sure was!
@TheRealMattL @Scaramucci Yes!
Steve Bannon a walking paramecium is banned from Twitter!!!
Steve you’re a first class scumbag who looks like you haven’t taken a bath since your scumbag pal’s inauguration on January 20, 2017!
@tedcruz & @LindseyGrahamSC who’s the bottom biotch for Trump you two slime bags?