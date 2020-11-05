The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, big guy, it’s me again. Can you imagine, yeah, they are continuing to count the votes and not just declaring me the winner, even after I said that we had already won. It’s so horrible, because if they keep doing this, then I could lose and I can’t have that happen.
They are being so awful to me, they don’t care how I feel about this, I mean, they heard me say on the news the other day that I don’t deal well with losing; so tell me, why are they doing this to me?
Why can’t they just stop all the counting and stuff with the stupid ballots; they should just admit that I am the winner and just make me so happy; and well, really, isn’t that the most important thing, after all?
I can’t believe that they are going to make me go to court to prove to everyone that I won; but if that’s what I gotta do to make the country keep me as president, then I will.
So, now if any of the states who are still counting ballots and then try to say that Joe Biden won; well, I already have a group of lawyers ready to go to court, and make them change their decision, and declare me as the person who won the state.
I will make sure that they will get so sick and tired of dealing with me along with my lawyers; it will be much that they will do what I want, just so that we will go away, and they can have some peace; why not, it will work, and I will get what I want, which is what is really important, right.
I can’t wait to see Sleepy Joe’s face when they finally smarten up and declare me the president again. I mean, seriously, why is it so hard for them? Like I have said so many times, I was always and still am the most amazing and best president this country has ever had; they should realize that they have been so lucky to have me in charge, taking care of everything, and making the country great again.
It’s not like any of the other presidents have ever been so good at being president like me; or have done so much with the country. I have changed it forever, and I feel so great about everything that we have managed to do in the last four years, what more could the people here ask for, you know what I mean?
Seriously, we have done everything and then even more, so can they just be happy with what we have already done.
Hey buddy, I have to go now, and talk to my lawyers before they file the lawsuits to stop them from counting those stupid ballots, and trying to give Joe Biden my job. I have to go show them how to write the complaints, so that the judges will want to give me the win. Man, I have to do so much, so I never get a chance to relax or have a bit of fun.
Look at what I give up just to be so good to this country who has always treated me so meanly, and to be honest, they really don’t deserve to have me as president. I sacrifice myself so much for all the people, and do they appreciate it, no?
Well, anyway, we are going to keep fighting, there is no way I am allowing that Sleepy Joe guy to beat me, and take my job. I will tie it up in court forever, and they will have to drag me out of here, kicking and screaming if necessary.
I’m not going to make it easy for them, or I am not going to even think about going quietly. You know why, because I have actually won, and I won’t let them steal it away from me.
Bye for now, talk to you later, and love you, big guy.
DonnyContact the Feature Writers