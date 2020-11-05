As of 10:30 PM Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday November 4th, Joe Biden has earned 253 electoral votes–17 votes away from the magic number 270. The most likely path is to win Arizona and Nevada with 11 and 6 electoral votes, respectively–which, by the way, are still open questions, but look good for Biden. Still up for grabs is Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. Of course, Joe would like to win all three and is within reach of doing so. That would add another 51 electoral votes giving Biden a landslide victory. Although a landslide victory is unnecessary it could avoid a bitter protracted dispute which could last well into December.
If Biden were to win only Arizona and Nevada and lose the rest of the other states, the electoral vote count would be 270 to 268. A win is a win, right? Not so fast. Donald Trump has already indicated that he will ask for a recount in Wisconsin. Wisconsin holds 10 electoral votes and if a recount where to flip the state red Donald Trump would be declared the winner by a margin of 278 to 260. Although the likelihood of a recount finding around 10,000 votes to have been cast incorrectly is extremely unlikely (the most ever in any recount is well under 1,000), Donald Trump would like nothing more than to inject doubt into the minds of the American people. If for no other reason to have a built-in excuse of why he lost. We all know it’s very difficult for Trump to admit loss, so he would like us all to believe that he didn’t actually lose and that the election was stolen from him. That he can live with.
Trump has been very clear and vocal about his opposition to late vote counting. In fact, he’s already filed lawsuits (and probably more to come) in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia, contesting the validity of late vote counting. It is unlikely that he will win any of these cases, but as we know, if he doesn’t, he will continue to push for appeals and try to move these cases through the lower courts all the way to the US Supreme Court. The best way to avoid this is to win and win big. Because then the likelihood of him stealing the election becomes less and less likely. His lawyers may persuade one court to declare victory for him, but to have that same result in three of four states is implausible. So, winning Pennsylvania would add 20 electoral votes to Biden’s tally and would require a Trump lawsuit win in not one, but two states. And so on for the remaining two states– each one lowering the odds for a Trump steal.
We can also expect trump to call for a recount in Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and North Carolina and possibly Nevada. Each state has different rules for recounts. In Wisconsin a vote tally with a margin of victory lower than the 1% is required for a requested recount. One caveat is that the candidate requesting the recount must pay for it. Trump has already put it in motion. In Pennsylvania, should Biden win, Trump will probably call for a recount providing the margin a victory for Biden, according to state rules, is less than 1/2 of 1% of the total votes cast for the state. And for the other states in question similar rules apply with varying thresholds, and payment requirements by the requester. In some cases, the state covers all costs, however.
The late projections offer a Biden win. But Donald Trump is not prepared to accept that. He’s going to fight tooth and nail to steal this election. This is no surprise to anyone, as we all knew he wouldn’t go silently into the night. We just didn’t know what he was going to do. Now we have a much better picture of his plan of attack. He is going to try to use the courts which he spent four years packing with unqualified conservative sycophants. If any of these cases should get to the highest court, The US Supreme Court–don’t expect Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself, and this is where it gets a little nerve wracking–Biden may have a problem. The road to the US Supreme Court would be a long one for any of these cases, and while the state courts should settle them, more appropriately, laugh them out of existence, there’s always the chance the lower courts will punt to SCOTUS. It’s highly unlikely that any of these cases will end up there, but there is always that small possibility. This is why it’s so important for Biden to win the battleground states, preferably all of them.
The more he wins the less chance Trump has to steal a victory. Biden does not want to be in a position where only one state being decided in the courts will be enough to get Trump over the 270 mark. The good news for Biden is, as of the time I'm writing this article, and as the late returns for mail-in and absentee votes are coming in, Pennsylvania is looking more and more promising, as are Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada. Even more promising is the vast majority of late returns are from counties which are Democratic strongholds in all states and are early votes which have consistently been overwhelmingly pro-Biden. Also, Joe still has a very slim chance to win North Carolina. So, folks, sit back and try to relax because this is going to be a long ride. It won't be over 'till the Orange Man sings….