By Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik
It’s been nearly 48 hours since the last U.S. polling locations closed on November 3rd and the fascist dictator installed in the White House holds a knife to the throat of democracy. Why? Because he’s on route to losing this election and he knows it.
If you’ve been paying any attention at all you’d know that Biden has been leading significantly in electoral votes and that the absentee and mail-in ballots still being counted in the remaining un-called states favor Biden. The remaining votes to reach the 270 needed to win the election are all but guaranteed. The only tool beside lies and a slew of desperate (and failing) lawsuits that Trump has left in his box is his army of white supremacist nationalists who have become increasingly threatening and violent over the last 48 hours, harassing ballot counters across the country.
These are of the same hateful, pro-Trump ilk who tried their hand at voter intimidation leading up to, and on election day, forcing the Biden campaign to cancel an event and blocking highways and bridges. Of course, no arrests were made. Those seem to be reserved for BLM protestors and get-out-the-vote marchers of the Black and POC variety. Apparently, arrests are also not to be spared for those Trumpers running lone women off the road, cornering her in a parking lot, and shouting threats, racist slurs, and a variety of other obscenities, as police saw fit to let them just drive away from the scene.
Perhaps what’s most infuriating at this point is not even Trump, his self’s, evil plotting. His dictator’s playbook moves are so predictable we all saw the fake claims of victory and attempts to throw the election coming. What I didn’t see coming? That so, so many citizens of the United States would prove they are every bit as evil as he is by voting to keep him in power.
I’m beyond sympathizing for the ignorant. There’s no excuse for not knowing who he is and I don’t buy that anyone doesn’t. They see him for the racist, hateful, loser he is and they love him for it. Biden’s appeal to uniting this country are wasted on these subhuman beings because they don’t want unity. They are fueled by the hate. It is their drug and Trump is their dealer. He feeds their hunger for vengeance against all those whose success, whose kindness, whose humanity shine a light on their incessant failure. It’s easier to escape shame by scapegoating everyone else than it is to accept responsibility. Being nasty, bottom-feeding scum is so easy, and now it’s rewarded as “patriotism.” How convenient.
Yet, I truly believed that these types were a smallish crowd, their numbers exaggerated by their loud and constant pleas for attention… but no. Turns out millions of Americans are just exactly that pathetic. Why else would they vote for a creature who has shit on American honor and dignity, and made a mockery of our government? Because it makes them look not so bad, that’s why. The King of the Losers validates their failure and makes it, that’s right, great again.
So there IS a battle for the soul of the nation, as the Biden campaign put it, but it’s not going to be won by simply playing nice and appealing to people’s better angels. These people have no angels. No, it’s time we had a leader who puts things back into perspective about what is decent, and what is shameful. For four years, we’ve let the worst kind of bullies stomp around with their pitiful, disgusting behavior without shame. They need to be reminded that they are NOTHING if they can’t act like a civilized adult and that they will NOT be rewarded for mistreating women, Black, Brown, disabled people, or ANYONE based on their false, prejudicial sense of entitlement. I’m depending on Joe, and DEFINITELY on Kamala to restore a public sense of knowing right from wrong and holding one another accountable. It’s time for the cockroaches to go back into their dark, hiding spots. Their time of running around and spreading their filth is coming to an end. Those of us who still care about honor and decency will be here to crush them if they don’t.Contact the management team