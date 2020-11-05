American character actress, Elsa Raven, died November 3,2020, in Los Angeles, California. She was 91 years old. No cause was disclosed.
Elsa Raven, though not necessarily well-known for a particular role, has made appearances in both television and film, and perhaps you may remember seeing her in one or more of her many projects.
Raven had a small part in two blockbuster films: BACK TO THE FUTURE (1985), as the clock tower lady, and the Oscar winning epic drama, TITANIC, as Ida Straus. She also co-starred in the classic horror flick THE AMITYVILLE HORROR (1979). Her other film credits include THE HONEYMOON KILLERS (1970), THE POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE (1981), TWILIGHT ZONE: THE MOVIE (1983), ANOTHER YOU (1991), INDECENT PROPOSAL (1993),and IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993).
For her television work, Raven appeared in 17 episodes of the series AMEN (1986), 39 episodes of the daytime drama DAYS OF OUR LIVES (1965) and 10 episodes of WISEGUY (1987). Raven’s additional television credits include GENERAL HOSPITAL (1963), MEDICAL CENTER (1969), FATSO (1980), ARCHIE BUNKER’S PLACE (1979), CAPITOL (1982), QUINCY M.E. (1976), THE A-TEAM (1983), HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN (1984), FAMILY TIES (1982), HUNTER (1984), THE JUDGE (1986), FREDDY’S NIGHTMARES (1988), DAVIS RULES (1991), DEAR JOHN (1988), THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR (1990), MURPHY BROWN (1988), SISTERS (1991), THE LARRY SANDERS SHOW (1992), MADMAN OF THE PEOPLE (1994), SEINFELD (1989), 3RD ROCK FROM THE SUN (1996), TRACEY TAKES ON (1996), CHICAGO HOPE (1994), STRONG MEDICINE (2000), EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND (1996) and ER (1994).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Elsa Raven’s family during their time of grief.