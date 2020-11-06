The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, buddy, it’s me again, Donny. Anyway, it’s still happening. All those awful people are still trying to steal this election and give it to Sleepy Joe by actually counting all the votes for all the states, not just the ones I have gotten the most votes.
Can you believe it, how unfair is that? Especially to me, they are trying to just give it to him, because of all those nasty people who used the mail in ballots to vote for him, instead of me.
People around me keep telling me that we have to let them do this, but that has to be wrong; I mean, if this keeps up, I am going to lose this stupid thing, and you know how I am about losing at anything.
I just can’t handle it, at least not very well. However, some of my followers, the ones who work for me, have told me that they are going to make sure that Sleepy Joe doesn’t win by making sure there are lawsuits against the voting in all the states that could help him get the number of votes he needs.
That will be so cool, it will stop them from winning and me having to lose this election, and making me look foolish, after I was so sure that I would win. I can’t believe that many people would vote for Sleepy Joe, how could they want him to be the president, I mean, they want him over me, why?
What could they be thinking, and what reasons do they have for not wanting me to keep being the president. Seriously, can someone explain this to me, I don’t understand that idea. Well, this is starting to drive me nuts waiting for the stupid vote to continue, at least, until they announce that I am still president because all those states picked me, and not Sleepy Joe.
I need for them to finish as quickly as possible, and I need them to say that I win, because I am the only one who can do this job, like I said to you before, I really am the best president ever.
Some of the nasty people are saying that isn’t true, but that’s just because they like Sleepy Joe more than me, though how that could be true is crazy, isn’t it? I mean, how could anyone want anyone more than me?
Well, this thing is so going to drive me crazy, you know. I need the answer right now, but only if they tell us the right thing, that the votes showed that I won. If they are being honest, then that’s what they will find when they count them. Anything else, and like I said, it has to be rigged, he couldn’t get those votes honestly.
It’s so weird here right now, and I just can’t relax, not right now, so I am just waiting for them to get that information to us; I have to get back before they come looking for me, they are trying to keep me from making any more comments. As if, I will keep doing this if I want, I am the president, I am allowed to do that, right?
Bye for now, talk to you later, and love you.
