Hi World,
Welp! Here we are two days beyond the Country’s most historical election day, 2020, feeling all sorts of ways but for those that voted blue, all the way down the line, as we all did, one tiny question remains in my brain. How is it that in Maine, the number of Biden votes don’t match the tally for Collins’ vote? Curious, right?
There are many inconsistencies such as this in KY and SC. I wish that Amy and Jamie hadn’t conceded, but they’re decent folks. They’re neophytes in a corrupt government. It feels like 2000 all over again. I was one who felt Bush stole the election back in 2000. His laughter unnerved me, just as McConnell’s laughter did, while Amy called him out during the debate, a few weeks ago.
At this point, those who got drunk while watching are probably just recovering and there’s yet to be a result. There will be. Hopefully, it will be in Biden’s favor. Right now, it’s still too close to call.
Maga’s should be impressed that half the country voted in favor of their fearless leader. Everyone else is weeping, distraught, disgusted, etc. at the fact that so many American’s idea of “great” is racism, misogyny, corruption, lies and all the rest of the nonsense we assumed everyone despised.
If Biden does end up being the new Commander in Chief, our work is cut out for us. 9/10’s of the GOP will be brought up on charges, 7/10’s of the TRUMP staff will be charged with some obstruction of justice or another.
The next four years will be a new TV show. If he hasn’t shredded every piece of evidence stored in the encrypted servers, we will find tons of crimes committed against we, the people, by the previous administration. The Maga’s will cry foul. The rest of the world will watch in wonder, horror, surprise and sarcasm.
What Resisters really want to see, beginning with Mary L. Trump, Ph.D, is justice for the world. We cannot wait until the day that Trump and kids, Fox and Friends, Breitbart, KKK, NAZI’S, PROUD BOYS, Militia Assholes and Grandma’s Basement are emptied of domestic terrorists and they’re all placed under lock and key.
Reality Winner will be released and given a Heroes True Welcome. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will be reinstated with his promotion. His brother will also be reinstated, should he chose to be.
Children will be reunited with their parents. They’ll be taken out of cages and enclosures. The Track to Freedom in the United States will be reworked for immigrants. There will be justice for all.
Perhaps, we’ll finally have the retroactive stimulus checks we so desperately need.
Our New Administration will have some serious heavy hitters. They will be wonderful people who will restore the integrity of our country regardless of the senate wins. I’m hoping we will see some of these criminals brought against the Hague for their crimes against humanity, genocide, heinous atrocities. I hope that doctor’s and nurses, everyone who has played roulette with their lives to save others, will be compensated.
Our Constitution will be reworked, scrutinized and changes will be made to ensure that never again can two of the three branches of government be able to obfuscate or merge branches. The SCOTUS will be under severe scrutiny. Brett can count his days before he is impeached.
If you’re like me, you’ll be breathing easier. You’ll be feeling a sense of relief; however small. You’ll be sleeping better, much better.
I'm hoping. I'm really hoping that Biden wins this. We'll find out later tonight or tomorrow. He's six points away as I type. I waited as long as I could to write this hoping we'd already have the win, but I'm with Joe. Let's count every vote. Let's get the truth out.