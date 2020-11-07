Sports fans- this may be a way to look at the election in a slightly unbiased fashion- if after all this chaos carries us to through the continuation of ending the play, the challenge flag will be tossed, an official review will be conducted and after review, the play will either stand/be confirmed or be overturned.
We’ve known for months since Trump started claiming there would be problems with mail in ballots that this would be a very interesting election. We’ve known from both sides that accepting the initial results would be unlikely. We’ve known from intelligence that there was likely to be interference. We’ve known from recent activity that early, mail in and absentee ballots were coming at record paces. We know there have been fights over voter suppression and efforts to reduce that.
Nothing has been normal with this. Votes can be tallied post-Election Day, or at the very least for explanation, tallies do nothing have to conclude Election Day. With battleground states having a magnifying glass with a target on them, I would hope there is due diligence to get it right. The time it’s taking, while anxiety enabling, is legal and fine with me in an effort to make sure all legal votes are counted.
In the meantime, I’m going to have fun here. If I find something funny, it’s going up. If it’s a creepy Biden meme, something about Trump, this election, I don’t care, you don’t like it, move on. At the end of this we will have a president, just like 2016, “half” the country will be upset with whatever the end result is. Between the dwelling over the last 4 years and anger to the previous 8, and residual anger from 2000-2008, etc, we’ve seen this country divide immensely and that’s hurting us more from progressing to the prosperous nation we should be. This is chance for the big picture of seeing a country from a popular vote believe there is multiple ways this country can be ran, and multiple interpretations of our laws and freedoms. It’s not a right and wrong. The sooner we all realize that, the sooner we can work together to show what this country is really all about.
(Publisher Note: The Election was called today when Joe Biden won the state of Pennsylvania and he will be the 46th President of the United States along with, his VP Kamala Harris)Contact the Feature Writers