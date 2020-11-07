RSR Press Release
Image by HRAJ
Two time Daytime Emmy Award Winner, Seven time Emmy Award nominee and four time Golden Globe Award nominee the incomparable, Hal Linden, of TV and Movie Fame, who was the star of Barney Miller, which is one of the greatest comedy shows to ever air on TV (1975-1982) is the latest guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show on November 11, 2020.
You will not want to miss this new interview!
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.