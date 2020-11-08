The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, big guy, it’s me again. I am so mad and upset, just everything bad. Can you believe the garbage the fake news is putting out. They are saying that Sleepy Joe has been declared the winner in the election, and will become the president in January. You know that is totally insane, since everyone knows that I won the election, because I was ahead in so many states after the polls closed on Election Day. Those other votes don’t count because they weren’t counted on that day itself, so they can only use the ones that were. If they do that, then you can see that I will still be the president.
Everyone here is acting crazy, they seem to believe that stupid stuff, and they want me to admit that I lost. That’s nuts, right. Why would I admit that I lost the election when I had the most votes, so insane. God, why did Mark have to get sick right now, if he was here, then he could make them all see what I am saying is right. A whole lot of them have been trying to talk to me about it, saying that I have to call Sleepy Joe and admit to him that I think he won, and tell him that I won’t fight anymore.
Yeah, right! Like that’s ever going to happen, I am going to keep fighting this until everyone sees that I am right, and that I will be staying the president. There is no way I am agreeing to him being made president, not at all. I am not a loser and I can’t lose, I hate doing that. Well, they better get ready, I am not going down without a fight, and I will tie this up in court forever, he will never get to be president, no way, no how. I am here, and I am staying here.
Let them try and get me out of here; they will have to drag me out of here kicking and screaming. Anyway, you know the courts are going to agree with me, because they will see that I am right; it’s so obvious that there was so much mail in voter fraud, I mean how else were they able to say that more people voted for him instead of me. Like I said from the beginning, that’s the only way I could lose; and see, now they are trying to say it has; even Binksie tried to tell me that, as if. Get ready for the fight of your lives, boys and girls.
Well, buddy, thanks for letting me talk about this, I just had to talk to you, I knew that you could make me feel better; you always do. Well, time to go talk to my “team” and make them see sense, and tell them that I am not giving up on this.
Bye for now, talk to you later, love you lots.
