It is with a heavy heart that Ringside Report shares the news of the passing of television personality and long-time game show host Alex Trebek, on November 8, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. He was 80 years old. He had been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer since his diagnosis in 2019.
Trebek was born in Ottawa, Canada on July 22, 1940 and became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1998.
While finishing his studies to earn his degree in philosophy at the University of Ottawa, Trebek began his career in 1961 working for CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation). His first hosting job was on a Canadian music program called MUSIC HOP in 1963. In 1966 he hosted a quiz show called REACH FOR THE TOP.
In 1973 he moved to the United States and worked for NBC as host of a new game show called THE WIZARD OF ODDS. That job led to his hosting HIGH ROLLERS, also for NBC. When the idea of a JEOPARDY! revival was announced, original host Art Fleming declined to return. Once the revival sold in 1984, Trebek took over as host and has hosted ever since. In 1987, Trebek returned to host NBC’s CLASSIC CONCENTRATION and hosted both shows at the simultaneously until CONCENTRATION finished its run in September, 1991. He also hosted NBC’s TO TELL THE TRUTH, until May, 1991.
Throughout his career, Trebek, oftentimes playing himself, appeared in many television and film productions such as VEGA$ (1978), CHEERS (1982), THE GOLDEN GIRLS (1985), BAYWATCH (1989), DYING YOUNG (1991), RUGRATS (1990), THE LARRY SANDERS SHOW (1992), BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 (1990), WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP (1992), MAD ABOUT YOU (1992), THE NANNY (1993), THE X-FILES (1993), SPY HARD (1996), SEINFELD (1989), RANDOM HEARTS (1999), CHARLIE’S ANGELS (2000), HOW I ET YOUR MOTHER (2005), THE SIMPSONS (1989), THE BUCKET LIST (2007), HOT IN CLEVELAND (2010), ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (2013), and TOM CLANCY’S JACK RYAN (2018).
Alex Trebek was and will always be the face of JEOPARDY!
Thank you, Alex!
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Alex Trebek's family during their time of grief.