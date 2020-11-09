Comedian Norm Crosby, who was often referred to as “The Master of Malaprop”, died November 7, 2020, from heart failure, in Los Angeles, California. He was 93.
Born on September 15, 1927 in Boston, Massachusetts, Crosby was a stand-up comedian with a friendly, guy-next door persona in the 1950s. He refined his standup monologues by interpolating malapropisms into his act.
He co-hosted a Canadian variety television series, EVERYTHING GOES (1974) and the national syndicated series THE COMEDY SHOP, which featured a mix of up-and-coming stand-up comics and vaudeville legends presenting their material.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s Crosby became a commercial pitchman for Anheuser-Busch Natural Light beer. Crosby also made appearances in television and film projects including THAT’S LIFE (1968), THE DEAN MARTIN SHOW (1965), ADAM-12 (1968), THE LOVE BOAT (1977), L.A. LAW (1986), ROSEANNE (1988), THE LARRY SANDERS SHOW (1992), DIAGNOSIS MURDER (1993), ARLI$$ (1996), EIGHT CRAZY NIGHTS (2002), FARCE OF THE PENGUINS (2006) and GROWN-UPS 2 (2013).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Norm Crosby's family during their time of grief.